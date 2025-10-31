Sherman Johnson Reunites With Ryan Fuller On White Sox Coaching Staff
The White Sox have made various coaching changes in recent seasons, from the minor leagues up to MLB.
That continued this week, as Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reported that Orioles' assistant hitting coach Sherman Johnson is joining the White Sox as a minor league hitting coordinator.
This hiring comes with a link to White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller, who was hired in November of 2024.
Johnson joined the Orioles' organization in February of 2023 as the hitting coach for the Double-A Bowie Baysox, and later worked his way up to assistant hitting coach on the major league staff. He also played nine minor league seasons with the Angels, Twins and Reds, and appeared in 10 major league games in 2018.
Fuller followed a similar path with the Orioles, beginning as a minor league hitting coach in 2019. Like Sherman, he worked as a hitting coordinator for Double-A Bowie before being promoted to the major league staff as a hitting coach going into the 2022 season. Fuller left Baltimore after the 2024 season, but Johnson stayed with the organization for one more season.
The Orioles regressed by 16 wins in 2025, but Fuller and Johnson's tenures with the organization coincided with the rise of prospects like Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and others. They debuted in 2022, when the Orioles won 83 games –– followed by a 101-win season in 2023 –– after a 52-win season in 2021.
After overlapping for two seasons with the Orioles, Fuller and Johnson now reunite in Chicago, where the White Sox are attempting a similar resurgence. Despite winning just 41 games in 2024, they made 19-win jump in 2025 –– Fuller's first year in the organization alongside first-year manager Will Venable.
Some of the team's top hitting prospects debuted in 2025 –– Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Edgar Quero and Chase Meidroth –– while minor league hitting prospects like Braden Montgomery, Caleb Bonemer, Sam Antonacci and others showed that more help could be on the way in the coming seasons.
Working in-person with players from Single-A all the way up to MLB, Fuller helped drive home a philosophy the White Sox hope aids the ongoing rebuild.
"Good swing decisions, hard contact on a line and you’re seeing that a lot more," Fuller said on Aug. 31 of the big-league club's improvements in 2025.
"And then you’re looking at the performances in the minor leagues, too and we’re seeing a lot more of that, too. Our organizational OPS has jumped up a good amount year over year. So a lot of things to be proud of, but also a lot of work still to be done."