White Sox GM Chris Getz Quickly Shuts Down Red Sox Trade Request

Another blockbuster trade between the White Sox and Red Sox doesn't appear to be in the cards this offseason. At least not one involving catcher Kyle Teel.

Roughly one year after trading away one of MLB's best young catchers, the Red Sox inquired about trading for Teel. But White Sox general manager Chris Getz hardly entertained the idea.

"Yeah, it's an emoji return," Getz said of his text message response to the Red Sox during Monday's episode of The Mully and Haugh Show on 670 The Score. "What are we doing here? Yeah, teams can ask for anyone, right. I mean, sure, go at it. It's just a matter of how much attention you're gonna give it on the reply."

"So yeah, that one, I think it's interesting, it's wild that you trade someone and you want him back that quickly. However, [Teel] is a left-handed catcher who can hit. He's got zone control. He's got some pop. He's athletic as hell. He's got a good arm, and he can run. It's a unique skill set for that position. So it's unique, it's gold. So yeah, certainly didn't take it very seriously when they reached out."

Reviewing the Kyle Teel trade

Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel (8) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Boston dealt Teel –– along with prospects Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez –– to Chicago in a December 2024 trade that sent 2025 AL Cy Young runner-up Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox.

One year later, it's looking like a solid move for both sides. The playoff-contending Red Sox got their ace, and signed him to a six-year, $170 million contract. The rebuilding White Sox received one of MLB's best young catchers, a 35th-ranked prospect in Montgomery and two others who contributed well as rookies in Meidroth and Gonzalez.

After beginning the season in Triple-A Charlotte, the White Sox promoted Teel for his MLB debut on June 6. At the time, he was ranked No. 2 among White Sox prospects and No. 26 overall by MLB.com.

Through 78 games as a rookie, Teel did a lot to solidify himself as a key piece for the White Sox moving forward. Showing a good balance of contact, plate discipline and power, he slashed .273/.375/.411/.786 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs, three stolen bases, 37 walks and 77 strikeouts in 297 plate appearances.

Teel is one of two young, emerging catchers on the South Side, along with Edgar Quero. It could make sense down the road to trade one of them to fill other needs on the roster. But when it came to the idea of sending Teel back to Boston, Getz hardly gave it the time of day.

