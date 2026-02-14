The Hype is Very Real for Munetaka Murakami at White Sox Spring Training

Munetaka Murakami has yet to even play a game for the Chicago White Sox, but he already feels like their biggest star in years.

The Japanese standout shocked the baseball world when he agreed to a lucrative two-year deal to join one of the major league's worst ball clubs. The Sox are only two seasons removed from recording the worst record in modern history, and only one season removed from another discouraging 60-win campaign. Nonetheless, with a slew of upcoming young players ready to take the next step, Murakami seemingly saw the vision.

To say he has been rewarded with a warm welcome to the States would be an understatement. Despite a nameplate snafu in the locker room, the White Sox have seemingly done everything they can to celebrate Murakami's arrival. The organization even installed bidets in its clubhouse to make it feel more like home.

Murakami tipped his cap to the franchise for that move in his first visit with the media on Saturday:

"Basically, what I did was told them how great the bidet is," Murakami explained (h/t Scott Merkin). "It’s good for the environment too, right? Everybody uses too much toilet paper."

Speaking of which, this first Spring Training sit-down was flush with reporters. Chicago Sports Networks' Brooke Fletcher shared a snapshot of the scrum, showing a jam-packed circle of eager media members.

First Spring Training media session for Munetaka Murakami #whitesox pic.twitter.com/mULSNQuKGR — Brooke Fletcher (@BrookeFletcher) February 14, 2026

To be clear, those with credentials were not the only ones to get an up-close look at the White Sox' newest slugger. The hype stretches far outside the diamond, and the handful of fans already desperate to get their hands on an autograph highlights exactly that.

Murakami took a break from his Spring Training prep to meet with those waiting behind the fence.

Murakami fever at Camelback Ranch. pic.twitter.com/UTPddKq8Yf — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) February 14, 2026

Dozens of fans waiting with jerseys, hats and scorecards for Murakami to sign, as the #WhiteSox Japanese phenom stops and goes down the line on each side to do so. pic.twitter.com/TdDLJMAIO0 — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) February 14, 2026

The Sox still have well over a month before Opening Day. They have yet to even suit up for their first exhibition game, which is set for February 20 against their crosstown rival. With that in mind, it's surely shocking to see the excitement that has already built up around what Murakami can do in his first MLB season. But it's not as if he hasn't also backed it up on the field.

White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay is plenty familiar with what Murakami can do. The two faced each other during their time in the Nippon league, and Kay recently sent a warning to other MLB arms. Potential budding star Colson Montgomery also provided a rave review on Saturday afternoon. Asked about what it was like to see his new teammate at work, the infielder sounded like he couldn't believe his eyes:

“It’s freakish," Montgomery said. "He has got the juice. He’s got all that stuff. He’s really smart. Has a really good understanding of his swing and his process. And that’s something you can respect.”

One can only imagine Sox pitchers Jordan Hicks and Zach Franklin left today equally as amazed. Both hit the mound for some live BP against Murakami, who could be seen smoking some of their throws into play.

Murakami's contact off one of baseball's fastest throwing arms in Hicks was particularly hard to ignore:

The first pitch Munetaka Murakami sees against Jordan Hicks is ripped to right field. We’ll call it a single. Maybe a double. pic.twitter.com/XUuqI22BbG — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) February 14, 2026

Of course, building hype and living up to it are two entirely different things. The road is just getting started for Murakami, who undoubtedly has an uphill battle playing for a franchise that has been arguably the league's biggest laughingstock.

However, there is no question that the White Sox have needed positive momentum for years. Murakami is supplying them with precisely that, and it doesn't look like that will change any time soon.