Yikes: White Sox Greet New Star Munetaka Murakami with Locker Room Blunder

Breaking from the norm, the Chicago White Sox were among the most widely praised teams in Major League Baseball this offseason.

The organization made some aggressive moves to reinvent its roster and build on the second-half momentum it showed last season. Not only did this include signing respected veterans like Seranthony Dominguez and Austin Hays, but it also meant securing one of the most fascinating free agents on the market.

Overseas standout Munetaka Murakami agreed to a shocking two-year, $34.0 million deal with the franchise. The Nippon Professional Baseball star is a Triple Crown winner and home-run record setter in Japan, and he is now looking to see if his slugging talent can carry over to the States.

First look: Munetaka Murakami at Camelback Ranch 👀

The hype around his arrival has been felt across the league, and this is only expected to build as Spring Training officially gets underway for teams this week. Murakami arrived early at the White Sox facility at Camelback Ranch this past week, officially starting what could be a promising new era for the organization.

Nevertheless, as White Sox GM Chris Getz works hard to change the perception around this franchise, we got a recent reminder that it's a lot easier said than done.

White Sox Misspell Munetaka Murakami's Name

Whoever prepped the White Sox' locker room for Spring Training must have been a little too excited.

When Munetaka Murakami arrived at his new digs this weekend, the infielder was greeted with an incorrect name card. The sign had his first name spelled incorrectly, appearing as "Munetaki."

To make matters worse for the Sox, Murakami was quick to share it on his social media, letting the world see that his new organization still has a lot to learn.

Bad look by the White Sox spelling Munetaka’s name wrong…



At least Murakami seems to be in good spirits about the situation

To be clear, Murakami's emoji use seems to imply that he wasn't too hurt by the mistake. He was also rather quick to update everyone when the Sox fixed the problem, sharing on Instagram a fresh photo of his locker room label with a thumbs up.

I'm sure the Sox front office took a small sigh of relief!

Second time’s the charm 😅



Second time's the charm 😅

A stunning signing for the franchise, the last thing the Sox want to do is disappoint their next potential star. They have already been quick to cater things to his liking, and we need to look no further than the clubhouse's new bidets to see precisely that. So, one can only hope this is the only true blunder for the organization as they try to turn over a new leaf.

