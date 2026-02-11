White Sox Spring Training: Bullpen Sessions, Murakami Bombs, New Expectations, More

When pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training, the buzz was louder than anyone expected a year ago.

The organization appears destined to take a meaningful step forward over the next handful of months after a shockingly active winter. While the development of young players undoubtedly remains the key storyline, GM Chris Getz was aggressive in adding veteran pieces who can help show these prospects the ropes.

Nevertheless, building good habits is first and foremost, and the White Sox started that process on Tuesday. Let's go over some of the biggest storylines from Day 1 of Spring Training!

Feb 10, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox catchers work out during spring training camp at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

A Busy Bullpen

The mound was busy on Tuesday afternoon in Glendale, Arizona.

An exciting mix of new and old faces could be seen preparing for a highly anticipated Spring Training. The latter group is headlined by starting arms Shane Smith, Jonathan Cannon, and Sean Bruke. However, prospects like Hagen Smith and Noah Schultz are also sure to draw plenty of attention over the next handful of days. Both spoke with Scott Merkin of MLB.com about what they hope to prove at the big league camp.

Pitchers & catchers: officially reported 🤝 pic.twitter.com/1FYGZp8s52 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 10, 2026

As for newbies, the list of arms is surprisingly long. One of the Sox' biggest offseason moves was the signing of former Blue Jays closer Seranthony Dominguez. The righty is fresh off a career year with the World Series program. The flame-throwing Jordan Hicks was another big name added to the pen, though the acquisition of prospect David Sandlin in that same trade was the real prize.

Sean Newcomb, Anthony Kay, and Erick Fedde are also expected to make an immediate impact after joining the club this offseason. Kay is looking to make an MLB comeback after an excellent run overseas. Speaking of which, the White Sox went through a similar success story in the past, signing Fedde a few seasons back after his breakout campaign in Korea. The righty has struggled to find his footing since being traded away, but might a return to the South Side lead to a similar spark?

If one thing is for sure, the journey to impress manager Will Venebale and establish an immediate impact role for 2026 starts now!

Jonathan Cannon, Sean Burke and Shane Smith throwing bullpens. @suntimes_sports pic.twitter.com/EZ0ErqOyWK — Mitchell Armentrout (@mitchtrout) February 10, 2026

Two Options Behind the Plate

The catch position might be the most exciting on the White Sox depth chart. Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero make a fascinating one-two punch. Each has the kind of offensive potential Will Venable will want in the lineup, which is why fans can likely expect to see both pop in and out of the DH spot when they are not behind the plate.

Teel, in particular, could be in store for a breakout campaign. The catcher let it be known that he added 20 lbs of muscle in the offseason, as he looks to improve on his 8 home runs from 2025. He finished his rookie season with an OBP of .375 and a walk rate of 12.5 percent. For a 23-year-old, Teel's immediate plate presence gave fans reason to be optimistic.

Sep 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel (8) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While Quero didn't find his way on base at the same clip, he still showed flashes of being a quality contact hitter. He was also Venable's most reliable maestro behind the plate, appearing in 111 games last season. Teel undoubtedly projects to carry a bigger role in the coming months, but if the Sox are stacking more wins than expected, might the team continue to lean on the slightly more experienced Quero?

Regardless, this isn't a position the Sox will have to worry much about this season. Dividing up the playing time could prove complicated at times, but you'd much rather have that problem than the alternative.

All Eyes Still on Murakami

While plenty of news faces arrived at Camelback Ranch on Tuesday, Munetaka Murakami continued to steal the show.

The White Sox shocking offseason signing arrived early at the team facility this past weekend. While he was greeted with a small yet embarrassing locker room blunder, the hype has remained sky high for the slugger.

Speaking of which, plenty of reporters in Arizona were quick to spot Murakami putting in some batting practice. Safe to say the swing was looking as pretty as advertised.

25 seconds of Murakami swinging. He cleared the fence three times in his first two sessions. pic.twitter.com/sJP3grN6Ki — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) February 10, 2026

Munetaka Murakami hitting ropes to right and center field, an opposite field HR and then a moon shot to right #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/9jgJAYLnF7 — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) February 10, 2026

New Expectations

The White Sox' active offseason has led to a far different set of expectations on the South Side. While it might not be playoffs-or-bust for this group, a leap forward is clearly something this organization believes is in the cards.

Pitcher Jonathan Cannon spoke to the media on the first official day of spring training, and he made clear that these young players have a whole new mindset.

"I think the last couple of years you've heard a lot of growing as a group, a lot of young talent trying to develop," Cannon told CHSN. "Now, I think a lot of guys, we have a couple of seasons under our belt. It's time to go out there and win some ball games, and that's what we're going to try to go do."

Cannon also made it sound like the chemistry building is a thing of the past. While there might be some new veterans to welcome into the fold, the Sox' top youngsters are coming into this year connected and focused.

"I think this clubhouse is really focused on winning. We know we can ... I think this is just a great unit. We all get along. We're all friends. We all kept up this offseason. A lot of us were together. I know I was in Nashville this offseason. There was about five or six of us there. Just building that camaraderie. I'm excited, I think we got a great group this year."

And, to be clear, this isn't just youthful optimism. GM Chris Getz met with the media on Monday and preached a very similar sentiment. From top to bottom, this is an organization that is ready to start a new chapter.

"We're a team that feels like we can go out there and compete on a regular bases. We showed that in the second half regardless of who we were playing against ... We hope to take that same mindset and approach into this year. There is no reason we can't get off to a really good start and see where the year takes us."