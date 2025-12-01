Where New Trade Acquisition Tanner Murray Fits With White Sox

Versatility has been a buzzword around White Sox moves this offseason.

General manager Chris Getz used it to describe pitching roles for Duncan Davitt and Chris Murphy, as well as where Tanner Murphy could fit in a crowded infield. The word wasn't used verbatim when discussing Everson Pereira, but Getz said as much when asserting that part of Pereira's value comes from being able to play all three outfield positions.

That's the nature of many moves in an organization undergoing a rebuild, where few spots are solidly secured going into spring training. One player vying to win some of those competitions is Murray, who the White Sox acquired alongside Pereira in a trade on Nov. 18 that sent right-handed pitchers Yoendrys Gomez and Steven Wilson to the Tampa Bay Rays.

"Tanner Murray is a versatile infielder, versatile player," Getz said Nov. 19. "He’s played a little bit of outfield as well. He can play shortstop, at third base. He has some power. So to be able to acquire him and add him to the 40-man [roster] is something that excites us as we look to bring in as many premium position versatile players as we can. Tanner brings that to the table so very excited to bring him aboard."

Where Tanner Murray fits on White Sox

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Tanner Murray (83) poses for a photo during media day at the Charlotte Sports Complex. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Roughly 65% of Murray's minor-league experience has come at second and third base, but he's played all over the diamond throughout his career. Just last season, he played at least 18 games at second base, shortstop, third base, left field and right field for the Triple-A Durham Bulls. He also played first base and center field earlier in his career.

Looking the rest of the roster, Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth earned everyday roles by the end of their rookie seasons in 2025, and figure to be the favorites to start at shortstop and second base, respectively.

Miguel Vargas, capable of playing third and first base, took a significant step forward in production last season. So did Lenyn Sosa, who mostly played first and second base last season, but may be utilized best as a designated hitter. There's also Curtis Mead, a corner infielder who finished with a .584 OPS in 41 games with the White Sox after being traded from Tampa Bay.

Given that Murray has yet to make his major league debut, he'll have to compete with other infielders on the White Sox 40-man roster like Ben Cowles and Bryan Ramos. Fast-rising prospect Sam Antonacci, ranked No. 11 in the organization by MLB.com, may also push for a big-league debut in 2026. All of those factors will force Murray to earn a spot on the 26-man roster, or remain in Triple-A.

Murray's background

Murray, 26, is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound right-hander, who the Rays picked in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of UC-Davis. He hit above .300 in all three collegiate seasons and finished with an OPS over .900 twice, despite hitting just three home runs in 115 games.

Murray maintained a high batting average with little power early in his minor league career, but his 2025 season came with a notable statistical shift. He hit between .276 and .329 in his first four minor league seasons, but his batting average dropped to .240 in 2025 with the Triple-A Durahm Bulls.

However, Murray sacrificed part of his batting average for more power, as he slugged a career-high 18 home runs in 137 games during the 2025 season. Murray more than doubled his previous career-high home run total of seven during the 2024 season, while also increasing his walk and strikeout rate.

Ryan Fuller continues to have big impact

Since the White Sox hired Ryan Fuller as their director of hitting before the 2024 season, his name often comes up when discussing players at the MLB level and all the way through the minor leagues.

That was no different when Getz explained the trade involving Murray and what's to come.

"Ryan was part of the process in evaluating Everson or Tanner, just like any other player we bring in," Getz said. "We’ll take advantage of the offseason to make some of those adjustments as we continue to build that relationship with these new incoming players. Objectively, you look at some areas that they’re good at and some areas they can strengthen, dial in a plan and feel very strongly about the infrastructure carrying out that plan with the players.

