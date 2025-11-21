Everson Pereira Aims To Make Most Of Opportunity With White Sox

Everson Pereira decided to play in the Venezuelan Winter League for two reasons. He knew he needed to improve offensively, and playing professionally in his home country was a dream for the Cabudare, Venezuela native.

In the process, he received an opportunity that could change his career for the better. Between games of a winter league doubleheader, Pereira found out he and infielder Tanner Murray were traded Tuesday from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Chicago White Sox for right-handed pitchers Yoendrys Gomez and Steven Wilson.

A top-80 prospect by Baseball America prior to the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Pereira struggled in his first to MLB stints with the New York Yankees in 2023 and the Rays in 2025. But the White Sox can give him a longer runway in the big leagues and identified some adjustments, which could help Pereira, 24, reach his ceiling.

"I think everything happens for a reason, and I think this is a good opportunity for me," Pereira said Thursday on Zoom. "I'm excited."

New York Yankees outfielder Everson Pereira (80) singles against the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Third time's the charm?

Pereira put up big numbers in the minor leagues during the 2023 season, posting a .921 OPS with 18 home runs across 81 games in Double-A and Triple-A. That led to his MLB debut on Aug. 22, 2023 with the Yankees, a 27-game stretch that cooled some of the hype around his prospect status.

In his first 103 major league plate appearances, the right-handed hitter struck out 40 times and slashed .151/.233/.194/.427. He wouldn't make it back to the big leagues until 2025, after he was traded to the Rays for Jose Caballero. Pereira's second chance didn't go well either, striking out 28 times in 73 plate appearances and finishing with a .465 OPS in 23 games.

Instead of feeling down about his performance, Pereira chose to look at 2025 as a season of learning and step toward the kind of player he knows he can be. While it didn't work out in the major leagues, he hit 21 home runs and posted an .868 OPS in 78 Triple-A games in the Yankees' and Rays' organizations.

"I think the opportunities that I've had in the majors, I haven't been able to really take full advantage of those because I've been trying to do too much," Pereira said. "Just because I really want to show the kind of player I can be, who I am. Those cases, I think that has been playing against me, or against my performance. Now, I know, like I said before, I just need to really control what I can do, slow down the game and being able to control that."

Trading for a player like Pereira has become somewhat common for the White Sox under general manager Chris Getz. Infielders Miguel Vargas and Curtis Mead were both highly regarded prospects who didn't pan out in their first major league opportunities with the Dodgers and Rays, respectively. Getz said these players didn't have clear runways in their previous organizations, but it's something the White Sox can offer.

Outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. have the two largest contracts among White Sox, but the rest of the outfield remains rather unsettled going into the 2026 season. So Pereira –– out of minor league options –– will be given a third major league shot with the White Sox.

"One thing that we can provide that other places can’t is opportunity. You know, those opportunities are coming less and less as we continue to develop and players are really taking advantage of their Major League opportunities but when it comes to outfield and outfield depth, Pereira I think is going to be bring some to the table. Certainly at the very least, you are looking at someone who can hammer lefties and play solid defense. We look forward to seeing him in Spring Training."

Pereira making adjustments

Getz called Pereira, 5-foot-11 and 203 pounds, a premium position player with big power who will add depth to the White Sox outfield. At his floor, Getz sees Pereira as a strong defender who can play all three outfield positions, a trait that's valuable to any team.

"He has a big engine, he has potential," Getz said. "He’s got a chance to really bloom into a solid everyday player."

Pereira wants White Sox fans to know he's a player that likes to win and will give it his all on the field. He's also in the process of making adjustments to ensure his next big-league stint is better than his first two.

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Everson Pereira (45) celebrates after hitting a home against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Pereira struggled with strikeouts on the Yankees and Rays, so lately he's been doing drills with an emphasis on recognizing pitches and being on time in order to make more consistent contact. In 78 Venezuelan Winter League plate appearances, he's slashing .269/.372/.448/.820 with two home runs, two stolen bases, nine walks and 15 strikeouts.

Getz also believes improvements to the White Sox hitting infrastructure can help Pereira reach his potential.

"We identified some adjustments and Ryan [Fuller] was part of the process in evaluating Everson or Tanner, just like any other player we bring in," Getz said. "We’ll take advantage of the offseason to make some of those adjustments as we continue to build that relationship with these new incoming players. Objectively, you look at some areas that they’re good at and some areas they can strengthen, dial in a plan and feel very strongly about the infrastructure carrying out that plan with the players."

Related stories on the Chicago White Sox