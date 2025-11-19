White Sox Acquire Former Top-100 Prospect In Four-Player Trade With Rays

Tuesday was a busy day for the White Sox front office, making two trades and adjusting the 40-man roster.

The second trade saw the White Sox send right-handed pitchers Yoendrys Gomez and Steven Wilson to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder Everson Pereira and minor-league infielder Tanner Murray.

(In other news from Tuesday, the White Sox made a trade with the Boston Red Sox, and made three roster moves with implications on the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.)

What the White Sox are getting in Everson Pereira, Tanner Murray

Pereira was once a highly regarded prospect, but he didn't panned out at the major-league level with the New York Yankees or Tampa Bay Rays in limited opportunities. Now out of minor-league options but still just 24 years old, he gets a second chance with the White Sox.

Pereira is a 5-foot-11 right-hander who has mostly played center field during his professional career, but also has experience at both corner outfield positions. After signing with the Yankees in 2018 out of Venezuela, he had several impressive minor-league seasons that created intrigue around his major-league potential.

He was ranked No. 78 among all MLB prospects going into the 2023 season by Baseball America, and rose to No. 67 overall before the 2024 season. At the Double-A and Triple-A level in 2023, Pereira slashed .300/.373/.548/.921 with 18 home runs ,17 doubles, 64 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 32 walks and 98 strikeouts across 342 plate appearances.

But given a chance in the big leagues, things didn't work out. Pereira posted a .427 OPS with eight walks and 40 strikeouts in 103 plate appearances with the Yankees during the 2023 season. He then spent the entire 2024 season in Triple-A before being traded to the Rays at the 2025 trade deadline for Jose Caballero.

Pereira got another chance in the major leagues with the Rays in 2025, but he hit just .138 and struck out 28 times in 73 plate appearances. Prior to the trade, he put up solid numbers with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate in 2025, slashing .254/.357/.507/.864 with 19 home runs, 52 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 38 walks and 90 strikeouts.

Acquiring Pereira could be viewed in a similar light to the White Sox trading for Miguel Vargas and Curtis Mead. All three were once sought-after prospects who didn't succeed in their first major-league opportunities, but have been given another shot on the South Side. Pereira should get an opportunity to contribute in the outfield for the White Sox in 2026.

Murray, 26, is a 6-foot-1, right-handed infielder. A majority of his experience has come at second and third base, but he has also played a bit of shortstop, first base and all three outfield positions during his minor league career.

The Rays drafted him in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of UC-Davis, but he has never been ranked among their top-30 prospects by Baseball America and wasn't protected in the last two Rule 5 Drafts.

Yet to make his MLB debut, Murray spent the entire 2025 season in Triple-A Durham. Across 572 plate appearances, he slashed .241/.299/.400/.700 with 18 home runs, 29 doubles, 58 RBI, five stolen bases, 39 walks and 138 strikeouts.

White Sox trade Yoendrys Gomez, Steven Wilson to Rays

Gomez, 26, made for a positive development story with the White Sox in 2025. After being designated for assignment by the Dodgers and Yankees, he put together a solid run in Chicago.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander allowed three runs or fewer in six of his nine starts in August and Septemeber. That came after spending time in Triple-A Charlotte expanding his arsenal of pitches to become a more well-rounded starter.

Wilson, 31, spent the entire 2025 season in the White Sox bullpen. In 55.1 innings, he had a 3.42 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with 51 strikeouts and 22 walks. The White Sox acquired him as part of the Dylan Cease trade in March 2024.

