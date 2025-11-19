White Sox Make Trade With Red Sox For Left-Handed Pitcher

The White Sox and Red Sox agreed to a trade Tuesday night. While it wasn't a blockbuster like last offseason that sent Garrett Crochet to Boston for Braden Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez, it could have major-league impact in 2026.

The White Sox dealt minor-league catcher Ronny Hernandez to the Red Sox on Tuesday in exchange for left-handed pitcher Chris Murphy. As a result, the White Sox 40-man roster increased to 37.

What Murphy brings to Chicago

Murphy, 27, made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2023 and appeared in 20 games out of the bullpen. Across 47.2 innings, the 6-foot-1 lefty recorded a 4.91 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP with 49 strikeouts, 17 walks and one save.

He had a chance to be part of the Red Sox bullpen again in 2024, but he missed the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April. But after working his way back up through the minors to begin the 2025 season, he rejoined the Red Sox as a reliefer.

Murphy concluded the 2025 season with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP across 34.2 innings while striking out 30 batters and walking 20. He finished 12 games, earned three wins and recorded two holds. He's capable of serving a multi-inning role, having pitched at least two innings in nine of his 23 appearances last season.

The @RedSox have just one lefty in the Top 30 ...



though some fans may already know his name.



Chris Murphy earned his big league call up last season.



He logged a 1.91 ERA through his first 28 big league innings before a late-season fade...



MORE: pic.twitter.com/cbpAHH8med — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 25, 2024

Looking at Murphy's pitch mix, he throws a fastball 32% of the time with an average velocity of 94.3 mph. His next highest usage is a curveball at 31.1% that averages 76.8 mph, followed by a slider that averages 85.5 mph and is thrown 26.4% of the time. He also has a changeup, sinker and splitter that combined to account for 10.6% of his pitches in 2025.

The Red Sox originally acquired Murphy in the sixth round of the 2019 draft out of the University of San Diego. He was ranked between No. 11 and No. 20 among Red Sox prospects from 2020-23 by MLB.com.

White Sox trade Ronny Hernandez to Boston

In order to acquire Murphy, it cost the White Sox minor-league catcher Ronny Hernandez. Catchers Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero made their MLB debuts in 2025 as two of the organization's top prospects, so it made sense to deal away some depth at the position.

Hernandez, 21, has not been ranked among the White Sox top-30 prospects by MLB.com at any point since the team signed him out of Venezuela in 2022. He spent the entire 2025 season with Single-A Kannapolis, where he slashed .251/.344/.336/.679 with four home runs, 12 doubles, 34 RBIs, four stolen bases, 45 walks and 75 strikeouts across 355 plate appearances.

