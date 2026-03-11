White Sox' Kyle Teel Forced to Exit World Baseball Classic Game with Injury

Chicago White Sox fans are holding their breath.

During Tuesday night's meeting between Team Italy and Team USA, Kyle Teel was putting together his best performance of the World Baseball Classic. The second-year catcher first put the Italians up 1-0 with a long ball over the center field wall at the top of the second. The homer was his second of the spring.

Then, coming back up to the plate in the fourth inning, Teel drew a walk on the full count before coming around the bases thanks to a Jac Caglianone deep shot to right field. But his impact didn't doesn't stop there. Teel's third plate appearance was a six-pitch at bat that ended with a sharp double down the first base line.

It was an impressive piece of hitting, especially considering the stakes. Unfortunately, though, it also ended his day. Teel appeared to hobble a little as he rounded first base. After he slid into second, he looked to be in considerable discomfort as he stood up. Training staff made their way over to him quickly, escorting Teel back to the dugout. The 24-year-old was noticeably frustrated.

#WhiteSox C Kyle Teel exits the game for Team Italy in the #WorldBaseballClassic with an apparent leg injury.pic.twitter.com/D6K6lg4XuB — FutureSox (@FutureSox) March 11, 2026

What Does Kyle Teel's Injury Mean for the White Sox?

The good news for the White Sox and Kyle Teel is that he was able to walk off under his own power. While this does not guarantee that he evaded any significant injury, it's obviously more encouraging than needing the extra assistance.

Likewise, manager Will Venable can at least take some solace in knowing that his team remains relatively deep at the position. Edgar Quero had an equally impressive rookie campaign and has arguably been the Sox' MVP of training camp. It was already expected that both he and Teel would split time early this season, so Quero should be comfortable in a regular starting role if it turns out Teel needs to miss time.

Korey Lee is another option with a fair share of big league experience. He's been making a case for the final roster spot in Arizona and added an impressive home run to his resume on Tuesday. Carrying three catchers on the active roster can certainly be an unconventional approach, but the Sox showed they weren't afraid to go that route late last season.

Nevertheless, the hope is that Teel can use the next couple of weeks to get back to 100 percent. Having to leave a game early is always a scary sign, but we still have no official word on the specific injury or the severity. Opening Day is set for March 26 against the Milwaukee Brewers.