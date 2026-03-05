Between Colson Montgomery, Munetaka Murakami, and the team's deep arsenal of high-upside arms, White Sox fans have had plenty to sink their teeth into during spring training. The organization is genuinely in the most exciting place it's been in years, and the o ptimism for this season is growing by the day.

With that said, the real reason to be hopeful isn't just the big-name talent. The Sox' depth could prove to be a real strength this season and beyond. Several under-the-radar players have put together an excellent spring training thus far, so it's about time we give those guys some love!

Tanner Murray

I'll be the first to admit that if you're keeping up with White Sox spring training, Tanner Murray's performance has been anything but quiet . However, for those fans who have been waiting until March 26 to hop back on the bandwagon (there are plenty of seats left, and I hear the dining cart has a s'mores milkshake), they could end up shocked to see Murray on the 26-man roster.

To be clear, whether or not Murray actually makes the cut is still a question that has to be answered. With plenty of infield talent in Arizona, the path toward a spot in the clubhouse isn't obvious. But there is no question that the 26-year-old has given manager Will Venable something to think about!

In Murray's seven games, he has recorded 4 hits, 2 walks, and 6 RBIs. Two of the hits for the former Rays prospect have also traveled over the fence, as he looks ready to potentially build on his career-high 18 homers in Triple-A last season. Add in his ability to play all over the infield, and Murray's two-way skillset has been hard to ignore. At the end of the day, there is a reason why the Sox went out and got him last year, so don't be surprised if this proves to be enough to earn him a shot in the bigs.

Miguel Vargas

Miguel Vargas may not be the sneakiest of names, but he has fallen off the radar a bit with so many young players and new faces in the mix. Especially with all the infield talent on this expanded roster, there seems to be an assumption that Vargas will see his workload diminished sooner or later. But he's making a strong case against that in Arizona.

The former Dodger had a breakout season in 2025 with 16 homers and 60 RBIs. He made some crucial adjustments over the course of the season, proving to be a legitimately important part of the Sox' better-than-expected second half. He has now picked up right where he left off in Cactus League play with 9 hits and 14 total bases in his 20 at-bats. Only catcher Edgar Quero currently has more hits for the spring squad.

Again, with so much infield talent available to the White Sox (which will likely soon include presumed No. 1 overall pick Roch Cholowsky), it's been easy to write Vargas off as the future odd man out. Still only 26 years old and trending up, he could make life difficult on Sox decision-makers this season.

Korey Lee

The White Sox' catching situation is complicated, and Korey Lee sure isn't helping!

While Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero are the future of the position, this is also an organization that is looking to take the next competitive step. Lee is currently the best of the three defensively, specifically when we consider his ability to catch guys stealing. However, his plate presence is also nothing to scoff at. He may not be the most consistent hitter, but he has a great eye and has used that to his advantage this spring.

Lee has recorded 5 walks in 14 at-bats to go along with 4 hits and 2 stolen bases. He has only struck out twice in his six games, which is a number that very well could catch Will Venable's eye. Lee may not be the flashiest or most exciting of players, but there is something to be said about consistency and discipline. You know what you're going to get from Lee, and the Sox may continue to see real value in that.

William Bergolla Jr.

William Bergolla Jr. climbed one spot in MLB Pipeline's latest White Sox prospect rankings. The middle infielder now ranks 11th in the franchise's farm system, and he didn't need long to show why in Arizona.

Bergolla Jr. has registered a 1.148 OPS in his eight spring training performances thus far. He's recorded 6 hits to go along with 2 RBIs, 2 walks, and a stolen base. The 21-year-old has yet to even strike out during Cactus League play, which is an impressive feat this many weeks in.

The former Phillies prospect does not offer the most intimidating frame at five-foot-nine, but he is a contact-hitting machine who is always a threat to run. He finished his season in Double-A last year with a slash line of .286/.342/.333 and 40 stolen bases, which tied for the team lead. In many ways, he feels like the exact kind of player this organization has valued in the past. Even with things as crowded as they are, as long as Bergolla Jr. continues to make such consistent contact, it's only going to be a matter of time before he gets a shot at the bigs.