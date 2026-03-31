White Sox Lineup (3/31): Too Much Shuffling By Venable? Erick Fedde Returns, More

The Chicago White Sox are looking to make it two in a row against a Marlins squad that started the year 3-0. Monday provided their most complete outing of the season, which included adding two more home runs to the board . While this offense looked lost over their first couple of games, there is no doubt they are starting to play like the far more explosive bunch that fans hoped for.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (1-3) at Miami Marlins (3-1)

Where: LoanDepot Park

When: 5:40 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network, MLB.TV

Listen: ESPN 1000

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Andrew Benintendi, DH

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Miguel Vargas, 3B

6. Austin Hays, LF

7. Tristan Peters, RF

8. Edgar Quero, C

9. Luisangel Acuña, CF

The White Sox made some notable adjustments following their first win of the season. Miguel Vargas – who had a strong outing with a 5 RBIs – has been booted from the lead-off spot and moved to fifth in the order. Chase Meidroth got the day off but will reclaim his typical spot. Andrew Benintendi also returns after sitting out the victory and will hit the three-hole for the second time this season.

For what it's worth, Benintendi has also now slotted in at DH in three of his four outings. Manager Will Venable has instead leaned on Tristan Peters, Everson Pereira, and Austin Hays in the corners. We may only be five games into the 2026 campaign, but this sure feels significant when we think about Benintendi's role moving forward. This is especially true when we consider prospect Sam Antonacci has started to gain some outfield experience in the minors, and Braden Montgomery is likely to hear their names called at some point this season. Are the Sox already thinking about opening up playing time in the outfield?

Speaking of which, the absence of Pereira stands out. He has appeared in every game thus far and has found a promising rhythm over the last two games. With that being the case, it feels a tad odd to sit him in favor of Peters, though Venable is likely trying to squeeze another lefty into the mix.

All in all, this has been quite a lot of lineup shuffling for Venable early this season. While one would think the manager may go with some more consistency fresh off a win, he's clearly still trying to evaluate which combinations work best. To be sure, it's something you can live with this early in the season, but you're going to want to see a little more consistency soon.

Miami Marlins Lineup

1. Jacob Marsee, CF

2. Xavier Edwards, 2B

3. Agustín Ramírez, DH

4. Liam Hicks, C

5. Otto Lopez, SS

6. Owen Caissie, RF

7. Heriberto Hernández, 1B

8. Griffin Conine, LF

9. Graham Pauley, 3B

Pitching Matchup

White Sox – Erick Fedde, RHP

Erick Fedde is set to make his triumphant return to the mound for Chicago. Brought to the team in 2024 from overseas, Fedde put together a stellar campaign with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts. The struggling organization would go on to move him to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he continued to look like a rejuvenated arm in 10 more starts.

Alas, Fedde returned to his pre-Nippon league form in 2025 and ended up spending time with three different teams. Not only was his command off, but batters were far more consistently putting balls in play and hitting him for power. It resulted in him making a move to the bullpen with the Brewers, where he looked considerably more comfortable in limited action.

Tonight will be Fedde's first chance to prove that he belongs back in the rotation. He pitched well during spring training and undoubtedly has the experience to keep this young Marlins team in check. Still, if there is anyone who could lose their spot to a younger arm in the near future, it might as well be Fedde.

Miami Marlins – Janson Junk, RHP

Janson Junk had his most complete season yet with the Marlins in 2025. He started 16 of the 21 games he appeared in, recording a serviceable 4.17 ERA with 77 strikeouts and only 13 walks.

Junk may not wow you with his velocity, but he is very good at keeping balls in the zone and hard contact. The White Sox will have to be prepared for a fair share of sliders, as well as a sweeper and curve that sits in the low 80s. No matter which side of the plate a batter is standing, Junk has the movement to attack them with some confidence.