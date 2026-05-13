White Sox Kyle Teel Looking Healthy After Homering in First Rehab Assignment

The Charlotte Knights may have lost on Wednesday night, but the White Sox might as well consider it a win.

For the first time since the 2026 season kicked off, Kyle Teel was able to suit up. The second-year catcher made his first rehab appearance with the Charlotte Knights, and he wasted little time reminding Sox fans everywhere of what he can do. In his second at-bat of the night, all Teel needed was to see one ball in the zone for him to unleash his first bomb.

The two-run blast came off the ball with a 110.8 exit velocity and traveled sky high over the right field wall. It was the exact kind of at-bat the Sox were hoping to see from their key building block, especially after he worked so hard to add 20lbs of muscle this past offseason.

WELCOME BACK KYLE TEEL!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nhw0G1o0YG — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 12, 2026

The rest of Teel's day wasn't nearly as memorable. While he did avoid striking out, he failed to get on base in any of his other plate appearances. However, you can live with that if you're the Sox. The 24-year-old hasn't seen the field at all since early March. Even if he has been able to put in plenty of batting practice in recent weeks, adjusting back to live game action always comes with some bumps in the road.

Kyle Teel Will Only Help Surging Sox

Sep 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) celebrates with White Sox catcher Kyle Teel (8) after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox have gone 14-8 in their last 22 games and sit just 1.5 games out of the top spot in the AL Central after a series win over the Mariners. If they can manage to pull off a victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, they will move back to a .500 record.

Fans anticipated a better year for the Sox after an uplifting offseason. However, this recent run has certainly exceeded expectations. The trio of Munetaka Murakami, Colson Montgomery, and Miguel Vargas has been fantastic offensively. Murakami, in particular, has been a revelation for the franchise. The Japanese standout currently has 15 home runs over his first 41 games.

Even the Sox' supporting cast members have done their part. Whether it be Drew Romo, Derek Hill, or Randal Grichuck, the Sox's winning ways have been contagious. Plus, the team's starting rotation has settled in nicely despite initial concerns. Noah Schultz has been as good as advertised, while veterans Davis Martin and Sean Burke have been strikeout machines at times.

All of this to say: The Sox now get a chance to add one of their top young players to an already surging squad. Does this guarantee that they will remain real contenders in the Wild Card race? Of course not, but there is no question that it makes them an even more competitive bunch. This is especially true when we consider the early-season struggles for Edgar Quero. The fellow second-year backstop hasn't been nearly the same consistent hitter he was a year ago. But, hey, perhaps having Teel back in the clubhouse to challenge him for starts will do him some good!