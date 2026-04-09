The White Sox Made Even More Roster Changes Ahead of Their Series with Royals

The White Sox have shuffled their bullpen yet again.

While the team may only be 13 games into the regular season, its issues on the mound have been glaring. They have given up the third-most runs in baseball thus far, as well as the fifth-most walks. The starting rotation has left a lot to be desired, so much so that Opening Day starter Shane Smith has already found himself sent down to Triple-A. But if there is any department that deserves the bulk of the blame thus far, it's certainly the bullpen.

Fans have already watched the bullpen blow games multiple times this season. They did it in two consecutive outings to end the Orioles series, making it the second time they have been swept this season. In Game 2 of the three-game set, it was Sean Newcomb and Jordan Hicks who gave up four unanswered runs to blow the 2-0 lead. A day later, Lucas Sims allowed two in the sixth before Tyler Schweitzer gave up a run in 9th for the Sox to lose 5-3. They were up 3-2 after five.

With that in mind, it comes as little surprise that the Sox welcomed a couple of other new faces into the mix on Thursday. Both Duncan Davitt and Brandon Eisert will enter the bullpen, making Schweitzer and Chris Murphy the odd men out. To be clear, Murphy is headed for the 15-day IL due to a left elbow injury. He had been off to an incredibly rocky start, however, with a 10.50 ERA in 6.0 innings pitched so far. The seven earned runs he has given up are the second-most on the team behind Smith.

Schweitzer is surprisingly being moved back to Triple-A despite just being called up and making his MLB debut on Wednesday. He did give up one run in his 1.1 innings, but it's still rare to see a team make such a quick reversal. Where is the Michael Scott gif when you need it? Snip, snap!

Who are the New Arms?

Mar 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Brandon Eisert against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

White Sox fans should recognize Brandon Eisert. The lefty appeared in 72 games during the 2025 campaign, which included making three starts. While he wasn't necessarily a lights-out arm over that stretch, he recorded a solid 4.39 ERA with 74 strikeouts in his 69.2 innings pitched.

He is someone who leans on a mid-80s slider and strives to limit hard contact. He can generate a fair amount of swings and misses thanks to some excellent extension. Eisert isn't going to offer much velocity, but he can be deadly with his movement and command. All things considered, it was a bit surprising to see him not start the season in the Sox bullpen, especially after giving up just 3 earned runs and throwing 12 strikeouts in his eight appearances.

Unlike Eisert, Duncan Davitt is about to get his first taste of MLB action. The 26-year-old righty came to the Sox last season as part of the Adrian Houser trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. He went on to start nine games in Charlotte, where he looked far from perfect with a 5.08 ERA and 24 walks. Things haven't necessarily looked a whole lot better over his first two starts of 2026, but he does offer a relatively deep arsenal that is hard not to like.

Both Eisert and Davitt technically have some starting experience, but there is no question that Davitt is more familiar with that role. One has to wonder if he could be due for a spot start in place of Shane Smith soon. The other option might be to keep both in the bullpen while veteran Sean Newcomb takes over. While he has fared better in recent years as a relief arm, Newcomb was brought in to compete for a rotation spot and has the familiarity.