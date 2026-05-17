White Sox Trade for the Athletics' Struggling Top 20 Prospect

The Chicago White Sox made a quiet trade ahead of their loud 8-3 victory over their Crosstown rival on Saturday.

The team announced a one-for-one minor league player swap, which saw left-handed arm Jackson Nove moved to the Athletics in exchange for Junior Pérez. Nove is a 23-year-old southpaw who was previously throwing as part of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers – aka the Sox' Single-A affiliate. Conversely, Pérez has already climbed the minor league ranks, playing this season with the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas.

Pérez was designated for assignment earlier this week, only for the Sox to swoop and strike a deal. The outfielder was struggling over his first 36 outings, slashing just .210/.273/.384 with 51 strikeouts. Nevertheless, he continued to flash some strong raw power with 19 RBIs and five home runs.

This hard-hitting became Pérez's bread-and-butter in recent years and seemingly played a key role in his climb up the minors. He had his best year yet at the plate in 2025, recording 87 RBIs and 26 home runs across both Double-A and Triple-A systems. Overall, he hit an impressive .298 after being moved to Las Vegas for his final 42 games of the year.

The Sox have immediately optioned Pérez to the Charlotte Knights.

White Sox Taking Chance on Junior Pérez

Feb 20, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Athletics center fielder Junior Perez (70) poses for Photo Day at HoHoKam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

All things considered, this feels like a worthwhile gamble for a Sox team that continues to prioritize the development of young talent. While Pérez was seemingly considered a late bloomer, he has shown some real promise over the last couple of seasons. To be sure, this year has been extremely rough at the plate, and the lack of consistent contact is going to remain a real hurdle between him and the majors. It can be hard to shake the kind of swing-and-miss habit he seems to possess.

Still, Pérez was among the Athletics' Top 20 prospects for a reason. Not only has the power behind his swing become a real plus, but all indications are that he is an excellent defensive outfielder. Typically stationed in center, Baseball Savant gives his fielding a 60 and even claimed that some inside the A's system viewed Pérez as another Denzel Clarke. That's some ridiculously high praise.

Does any of this mean that Sox fans should expect to see Pérez any time soon? Not really. But the pick-up makes plenty of sense when we consider the lack of defensive depth Chicago has in the outfield. Tristan Peters has proven very serviceable to date, and it's likely only a matter of time before Braden Montgomery makes his way to the majors. But Tanner Murray has also gone down with a severe injury, and both Everson Pereira and Austin Hays can't seem to stay off the IL.

Again, this doesn't suggest that Pérez will suddenly find himself in the bigs, especially with this surging Sox team. But the flyer for Chicago makes sense, and it'll be interesting to see if he can find some more consistency with a change of scenery.