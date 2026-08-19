Takeaways After Unlikely Arm Helps White Sox Shut Out Cubs, Salvage the Series

After back-to-back walk-offs by the Chicago Cubs, the White Sox salvaged the series with a 3-0 win on Wednesday. This was the first shutout win for the White Sox at Wrigley since August of 2021.

There were a lot of positives, so let's talk about it!

Sensational Pitching

Aug 14, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Jose Urquidy (70) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into this game, few were excited about this pitching matchup. Once again, the White Sox were using an opener to be followed by José Urquidy. They would shut out the Cubs in a game they had no business winning on paper. While the wind blowing in was a huge factor in this one, don't discount how well the White Sox pitched.

Sean Newcomb would open, throwing two shutout innings, something we didn't see in this series, thanks to Pete Crow-Armstrong hitting leadoff home runs in the first two games. Then, Urquidy would come in and dominate in his night-and-day performance.

In his first three innings, eight of the nine outs would come via a strikeout. His changeup and curveball looked unhittable. He would finish with six shutout innings, giving up just two hits. He couldn't have done much better as a bulk reliever!

Grant Taylor would come in to close and get the job done, resulting in a White Sox win!

Defense Wins Game

Aug 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Braden Montgomery (24) makes a catch on Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A couple of key defensive plays in this game would save the White Sox from a sweep.

In the sixth inning, Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a line drive to right fielder Braden Montgomery. The right fielder would catch the line drive, but Tyrone Taylor tested Montgomery's arm. He would fail, as Montgomery would throw it on a line to Miguel Vargas for the out.

Braden Montgomery! 95.1 mph



That’s the fastest-tracked assist by a White Sox outfielder since Oscar Colas had a 100.9 mph on 7/23/23 https://t.co/Ta7h82cKFx — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 19, 2026

In the seventh inning, another key defensive play would happen from an unlikely source. Sam Antonacci has been middling in left field this season. Granted, it is a new position for him, but he is making strides.

Alex Bregman would lead off the inning with a fly ball to left field that in any other circumstance would be a home run. However, the wind knocked it down a little, and Antonacci would make a leaping grab to take away extra bases from Bregman.

SAM ANTONACCI MAKES THE GRAB LEAPING INTO THE IVY! pic.twitter.com/t4LGuwgeI6 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 19, 2026

Next Up

After the White Sox picked up some momentum by salvaging the series against the Cubs, they will travel back home for a make-up game with the Atlanta Braves before taking on the New York Mets. The White Sox will still not have an off day.

For Thursday's game, Grant Holmes will be on the mound against Anthony Kay. The White Sox will look to sweep one of the best teams in the National League.