Takeaways After Unlikely Arm Helps White Sox Shut Out Cubs, Salvage the Series
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After back-to-back walk-offs by the Chicago Cubs, the White Sox salvaged the series with a 3-0 win on Wednesday. This was the first shutout win for the White Sox at Wrigley since August of 2021.
There were a lot of positives, so let's talk about it!
Sensational Pitching
Going into this game, few were excited about this pitching matchup. Once again, the White Sox were using an opener to be followed by José Urquidy. They would shut out the Cubs in a game they had no business winning on paper. While the wind blowing in was a huge factor in this one, don't discount how well the White Sox pitched.
Sean Newcomb would open, throwing two shutout innings, something we didn't see in this series, thanks to Pete Crow-Armstrong hitting leadoff home runs in the first two games. Then, Urquidy would come in and dominate in his night-and-day performance.
In his first three innings, eight of the nine outs would come via a strikeout. His changeup and curveball looked unhittable. He would finish with six shutout innings, giving up just two hits. He couldn't have done much better as a bulk reliever!
Grant Taylor would come in to close and get the job done, resulting in a White Sox win!
Defense Wins Game
A couple of key defensive plays in this game would save the White Sox from a sweep.
In the sixth inning, Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a line drive to right fielder Braden Montgomery. The right fielder would catch the line drive, but Tyrone Taylor tested Montgomery's arm. He would fail, as Montgomery would throw it on a line to Miguel Vargas for the out.
In the seventh inning, another key defensive play would happen from an unlikely source. Sam Antonacci has been middling in left field this season. Granted, it is a new position for him, but he is making strides.
Alex Bregman would lead off the inning with a fly ball to left field that in any other circumstance would be a home run. However, the wind knocked it down a little, and Antonacci would make a leaping grab to take away extra bases from Bregman.
Next Up
After the White Sox picked up some momentum by salvaging the series against the Cubs, they will travel back home for a make-up game with the Atlanta Braves before taking on the New York Mets. The White Sox will still not have an off day.
For Thursday's game, Grant Holmes will be on the mound against Anthony Kay. The White Sox will look to sweep one of the best teams in the National League.
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Matthew Singer is a contributor for White Sox on SI. Before joining SI in 2026, he worked for Heavy as an MLB contributor and Cubs on SI. Singer has a master's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. He loves sports more than anything in the world.