White Sox vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19

The final edition of the Crosstown Classic for the 2026 season is set for this afternoon, when the Chicago White Sox take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The White Sox won the first series 2-1, but now the Cubs are on the verge of pulling off a 3-0 sweep in the second series, which would also win the regular-season series. If the White Sox avoid the sweep tonight, the regular-season series will end at three wins each.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's finale.

White Sox vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

White Sox +1.5 (-182)

Cubs -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

White Sox +130

Cubs -140

Total

OVER 7.5 (-115)

UNDER 7.5 (-105)

White Sox vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Sean Newcomb, LHP (1-3, 2.51 ERA)

Cubs: Clay Holmes, RHP (5-5, 2.56 ERA)

White Sox vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 19

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Wirgley Field

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Chicago Sports Network

White Sox record: 65-60

Cubs record: 74-53

White Sox vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Crow-Armstrong 2+ Hits (+230)

With Sean Newcomb starting for the White Sox, I'm going to target a member of the Cubs who has been great against lefties this season, which obviously points us toward Pete Crow-Armstrong, the NL MVP favorite. He has a batting average of .305 with an OPS of .961 when facing left-handed pitchers. He also had a multi-hit game in the first game of this series, recording four hits in the Cubs' extra-innings victory.

White Sox vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

For day 227 of my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this all-Chicago showdown.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 227



$25: White Sox/Cubs O 9 (-105)

$25: DBacks/BoSox O 8.5 (+110)

$25: Giants/Guardians U 7.5 (-115)

$25: Angels/Astros U 8.5 (+100)



Yesterday: 3-1 (+$52.48)

Year-to-date: 386-407-13 (+$97.96) pic.twitter.com/vZ2WAo4Ql9 — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) August 19, 2026

Both pitchers are regression candidates heading into today's game. Newcomb's ERA sits at 2.51, but his xERA is 3.81. Holmes is in a similar situation with a 2.56 ERA compared to a 4.03 xERA. That indicates that neither pitcher has been as good as their ERA indicates.

It's also worth noting that both offenses are top 10 in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, and the Cubs have the best wRC+ this season when facing left-handed pitchers.

Let's sit back and root for runs this afternoon.

Pick: OVER 7.5 (-115) via FanDuel

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