Takeaways After White Sox Drop Series to Cubs On Second Straight Walk-Off

After a devastating walk-off loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday, the Chicago White Sox lost on, you guessed it, another walk-off!

Let's talk about the brutal 4-3 defeat, which came after a nearly hour-and-a-half-long rain delay at Wrigley Field.

Pitching Starts Out Rough, Then Settles In

After hitting two home runs, including a walk-off on Monday, Pete Crow-Armstrong led off the game with a towering home run off opener Bryan Hudson. Michael Busch would also homer in the first, leaving the White Sox with an early 2-0 deficit.

Erick Fedde would come in as the bulk reliever after giving up four runs in three innings against Cincinnati in his last outing. He would have a great performance. In 4.2 innings, he would give up three hits, two walks, and strike out five batters, while shutting down the Cubs. With a 3-2 lead, Huascar Brazobán would come in and struggle once again. Getting just one out, Brazobán would be responsible for the tying run.

Grant Taylor would then come in for an inning. He likely would've gone two innings had it not been for the long rain delay, which severely depleted the bullpen. Trevor Richards would come in after the rain and would have a solid eighth, but would give up the walk-off hit to Alex Bregman.

Situational Hitting Terrible

After the early 2-0 deficit, Drew Romo would have a key RBI base hit to make it 2-1. Then, in the third inning, Munetaka Murakami would hit a towering fly ball for a solo home run to tie the game. A Tristan Peters double in the fourth would take the lead, but it would be all downhill from then on.

The White Sox were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and continue to struggle with runners on base. One silver lining of this game was that Colson Montgomery broke out of his slump with a 3-for-4 night, hitting the ball hard in each at-bat.

Next Up

The White Sox are in serious danger of being swept by their crosstown rival. On Wednesday, new Cubs addition Clay Holmes will face the White Sox bullpen. It's likely that José Urquidy will take the bulk of the innings for the White Sox.

Urquidy, in his last outing, gave up three runs in 3.2 innings. He will look to help salvage the series, but the offense has to do better than three runs. The situational hitting and pitching have to be a lot better for the White Sox to avoid an embarrassing outcome