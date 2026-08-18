Takeaways After White Sox Blow It Late in Thrilling Crosstown Game with Cubs

The Chicago White Sox were walked off by the Chicago Cubs, 7-5, in Game 1 of the Crosstown series. There's plenty to unpack here, so let's get to it.

Luis Castillo, Defense Struggles

It wasn't a good sign for White Sox fans when Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and right fielder Seiya Suzuki hit back-to-back home runs to start the bottom of the first inning. In fact, throughout that first inning, White Sox starter Luis Castillo was giving up tons of hard contact.

However, he would settle in until the fifth inning. During that frame, two more runs would score, one of which was on an error by Miguel Vargas. The White Sox would commit two errors during this one.

Overall, Castillo would pitch just 4.2 innings, giving up eight hits, four runs (three earned), one walk, and just one strikeout after a magnificent second game with the White Sox. Relievers Tyler Schweitzer, Trevor Richards, and Jordan Hicks would hold down the fort until the ninth, giving the offense the chance to get back into this one.

However, it was not meant to be. Hicks would give up a run to tie it in the ninth after walking two batters, and Hagen Smith would give up a walk-off home run to Crow-Armstrong in the 10th.

Clutch Hitting Buoys White Sox ... Until it Doesn't

After the White Sox faced an early deficit to their crosstown rivals, they struggled to hit the ball until the fourth inning. In fact, the White Sox did not record their first hit until then with a Miguel Vargas single. With two on and nobody out, designated hitter Randal Grichuk hit a Shota Imanaga splitter out of the park for a three-run home run.

In the eighth inning, hope was starting to dwindle for the White Sox as they struggled to hit after Grichuk's home run. Down 4-3, Andrew Benintendi stepped up to the plate. Benintendi is someone who has delivered in the clutch quite a few times this season. And he delivered again. On the first pitch by Ryan Zeferjahn, Benintendi hit a two-run go-ahead shot.

Andrew Benintendi and the @WhiteSox retake the lead in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/eHapkNaXej — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2026

In the 10th, the White Sox's luck ran out, as they failed to bring in a run despite loading the bases. The White Sox recorded only four hits to the Cubs' 14.

Next Up

The White Sox will hope to even this crucial series on Tuesday with a to-be-announced starter facing Kevin Gausman. It's currently unknown who will be starting on Tuesday and whether someone like Drew Thorpe will be brought up.

This game was huge for the White Sox with the uncertainty of who would be pitching the next two days, and the White Sox blew it. However, as long as the offense stays clutch, the White Sox have a good chance of winning the series.