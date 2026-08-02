Top 3 Players the White Sox Should Still Target at the Trade Deadline

As we approach the trade deadline, the Chicago White Sox are gearing up to be very active in discussions. And they already have been after Saturday night's acquisition of Mariners starter Luis Castillo. With a 58-52 record on August 1, absolutely nobody expected this to be the case.

Currently three games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins for the AL Central lead, the White Sox will be obvious buyers at the deadline. Their clear needs at this point are starting pitching, a right-handed hitting catcher, and some bullpen help. But who should they target?

Clay Holmes

New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clay Holmes was drafted in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of high school. He wouldn't make his debut until 2018 and would act as a reliever for the first seven years of his career with Pittsburgh and the New York Yankees. With the Yankees, he would be a two-time All-Star closer. He would sign with the New York Mets, who turned Holmes into a starter.

With the Mets, Holmes has a 3.26 ERA in 40 starts. Through nine starts this year, Holmes was rolling with a 2.39 ERA before a fractured fibula that made him miss a couple of months. Now nearing a return, Holmes is rumored to be available. Even after the Castillo trade, the White Sox still need another starting pitcher; Holmes could be had for cheap as a rental and would immediately boost the rotation.

Tyler Stephenson

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is one of the more underrated players who could be given away at the deadline.

Stephenson was the 11th overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of high school. While he hasn't had a great year so far (.252/.338/.401 slash line), he has been heating up in his last 30 games. During that stretch, he has a .320/.389/.495 slash line with three home runs and 11 runs driven in with good defense. The White Sox have needed a catcher badly since Kyle Teel's injury. The ineffectiveness thus far of Edgar Quero and Drew Romo has made catcher one of the biggest positions of need for the Sox. Stephenson could fill that.

Luke Weaver

New York Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets are conducting a firesale, it seems, and reliever Luke Weaver could be a part of that. A former first-round starter now in his 11th season, Weaver brings experience in the regular season and postseason. The Yankees converted him into a full-time reliever in 2024, and he has thrived since with a sub-3 ERA between the Yankees and Mets.

Weaver has been one of the best setup men in baseball this year, with a 1.88 ERA in 41 games and 44 strikeouts in 43 innings. He is signed through the 2027 season on a two-year, $22 million contract, but with the uncertainty regarding the upcoming lockout, it could very well be a rental.

Each of these guys would fortify positions of weakness for the Sox, while helping Chicago reach the postseason and potentially make a run. Will Chris Getz make one of these moves? Buckle up, and let's get set for what should be an exciting trade deadline!