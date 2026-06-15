Where 5 White Sox Players Landed on the Latest MLB All-Star Voting Update

An American League All-Star balloting update was released Monday morning by Major League Baseball.

Five Chicago White Sox players were included in their update, so let's take a look at where your favorite player was in the latest fan voting!

Sam Antonacci top-20 in AL All-Star outfield voting, arguably not the most striking element of the early voting somehow pic.twitter.com/VlTlScKj4N — James Fegan (@JRFegan) June 15, 2026

The Five White Sox Players Receiving All-Star Votes

Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The White Sox had all four infield positions covered in the latest update. Munetaka Murakami, Chase Meidroth, and Colson Montgomery were each in the top-10, plus a top-20 appearance for Sam Antonacci.

Murakami has been a fan-favorite across the league and has backed it up with strong play. This resulted in the Japanese phenom receiving the most votes by a White Sox player so far, with 437,107.

Despite that large number, however, he still places only third among AL first basemen. The New York Yankees' Ben Rice and the Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero currently sit ahead of the slugger. Murakami was off to a blistering start in his rookie campaign before a hamstring strain. In 57 games before that, he had hit 20 home runs with a .938 OPS, dispelling any doubt that his game would translate to the majors.

Considering the pace he was on, he should be an All-Star in his rookie season.

Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Meidroth currently places eighth among AL second basemen after a major improvement in his sophomore season. The second baseman has already bested his home run total from last year in nearly half the amount of games, while slashing .280/.351/.402, supported by great defense.

Montgomery places fourth among AL shortstops behind Detroit Tigers' Kevin McGonigle, Blue Jays' Andres Giménez, and Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr.

While Montgomery has been streaky this season, he has hit 17 home runs with an .801 OPS. The .223 average might be scaring off voters, but he has done enough to be an All-Star this year. His defensive numbers have been elite and second among shortstops to only Witt with a +10 Outs Above Average per Baseball Savant.

As for Vargas, he has been perhaps Chicago's most consistent hitter. He is being rewarded for this by voters, placing in third among AL third basemen, behind Blue Jays' Kazuma Okamoto and Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero.

After a poor start to his White Sox career, Vargas has broken out in a big way this year, hitting 16 home runs with an .860 OPS. He has improved his plate discipline and defense, while already hitting as many home runs as he did in 2025.

Finally, Antonacci ranks 18th among AL outfielders, a testament to his hard work in the majors during his rookie season. Antonacci has been the prototypical leadoff hitter with a .278/.379/.381 slash line and has helped electrify this Chicago offense.

Obviously, the fan voting only helps to make you an All-Star starter, but it's still encouraging that the White Sox have multiple names in the mix. If they can land more than one player on the final roster, it will be their first time since 2022.