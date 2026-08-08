White Sox vs. Guardians Lineup: Meidroth Batting Eighth? Antonacci Leading Off, More

After a rough loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, the Chicago White Sox will look to rebound and even the series. They will do so with their normal lefty-heavy lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (59-56) vs. Cleveland Guardians (58-59)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:15 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Chase Meidroth, 2B

9. Drew Romo, C

Will Venable will roll with a lefty-heavy lineup against righty Gavin Williams. Sam Antonacci will be back in the lineup, leading off. Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas and Colson Montgomery will be high up, per usual. Vargas has a home run and four RBIs in eight at-bats against Williams. Andrew Benintendi also has experience against Williams.

What makes this lineup confusing is that Chase Meidroth is batting just eighth in the order after killing the ball in the last month. In his last 15 games, Meidroth has a .308/.413/.615 slash line with four home runs. He has become a force in this lineup and should be hitting higher in the order because of it.

Drew Romo will be behind the dish today. In his last 30 games, Romo has slashed .099/.144/.165 with 29 strikeouts in 91 at-bats. With Joey Bart out long-term, Romo needs to step up soon.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup

1. Steven Kwan, CF

2. Jo Adell, RF

3. Chase DeLauter, DH

4. Angel Martínez, LF

5. Rhys Hoskins, 1B

6. Brayan Rocchio, SS

7. Travis Bazzana, 2B

8. Austin Hedges, C

9. Angel Genao, 3B

The Guardians will roll with a balanced lineup with left-hander Anthony Kay on the mound. José Ramírez will be out of the lineup today, so the White Sox must capitalize on that. Rookie Travis Bazzana will be in the lineup after missing Friday's game. After a sharp start to the year, Bazzana is slashing .230/.333/.336 in his last 30 games.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox Anthony Kay | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Anthony Kay, LHP

Kay will get his first start after the Trade Deadline with the White Sox. In his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays, Kay went 6.1 innings, giving up no runs. In his last seven starts, Kay has a 3.48 ERA. Against this Cleveland lineup, he'll need to be sharp like he was against Tampa Bay.

Cleveland Guardians - Gavin Williams, RHP

Williams has helped lead a spectacular Cleveland pitching staff with a 3.56 ERA in 23 starts. He has 178 strikeouts in just 139 innings, showing great stuff. In his last start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Williams gave up just one hit in 5.2 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts. He has struck out 10+ batters in each of his last five starts. The White Sox will have to avoid whiffs and chases to win this game.