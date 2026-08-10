White Sox Answer Another Huge Test and Maintain Control of Playoff Destiny

The Chicago White Sox faced arguably their toughest challenge of the season this weekend. And they passed with flying colors.

The AL Central was essentially on the line coming into this three-game set with the Cleveland Guardians. The White Sox held only a 3.0-game lead for the top spot. Additionally, they were fresh off getting swept in ugly fashion by the Boston Red Sox. Was youth finally about to catch up to this group?

The final two months of the MLB season are a completely different animal. Trade deadline moves were made, and the postseason is now the No. 1 priority. It wouldn't necessarily be all that surprising if the White Sox started to slip. They are venturing into completely unfamiliar territory with higher stakes on a nightly basis. To their credit, however, they looked unfazed.

While the White Sox may not have swept their way past the Guardians, they still walked away with a 2-1 series win. This included back-to-back victories on Saturday and Sunday to bump their lead over Cleveland to 4.0 games. Even better, they officially pushed the Guardians further down the AL Central leaderboard.

The Detroit Tigers now sit second in the division and 3.5 games behind the White Sox. The Minnesota Twins are also 4.0 games back but enter the week third, thanks to the tiebreaker over Cleveland.

AL Central Standings (August 10, 2026)

Aug 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) celebrates with designated hitter Randal Grichuk (34) and right fielder Braden Montgomery (24) after they score on his three run home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Chicago White Sox (61-56)

2. Detroit Tigers (58-60)

3. Minnesota Twins (58-61)

4. Cleveland Guardians (58-61)

5. Kansas City Royals (49-70)

Look, the White Sox shouldn't be taking a victory lap around Rate Field just yet. There is still a lot of time for this inexperienced squad to hit a bump in the road. Not to mention, the majority of the division chose to make a playoff push at this year's deadline. The Twins and Guardians both made meaningful moves to improve their rosters, so we can't expect either to go away any time soon.

Speaking of which, the White Sox still have six games against both the Twins and Tigers on the calendar. They will head to Detroit after this upcoming Reds series before facing them again in the third-to-last series of the regular season. As for the Twins, their first of the two remaining series will be at Target Field at the end of August, while the second set is scheduled only days later at Rate Field.

The Guardians will have only one more chance to cut into the White Sox' lead in mid-September on their home diamond. If this 4.0-game lead holds, however, even a sweep wouldn't give the Guardians the edge. This is exactly why this weekend felt all the more important. Yes, the White Sox still have teams to worry about, but they have potentially done their part to fend off one of their stiffest divisional rivals.

As crazy as it is to say, the White Sox find themselves exactly where most teams want to be at this point in the year. Not only have they fluffed up their cushion in the AL Central, but they also currently own a first-round bye alongside the Tampa Bay Rays. They have complete control over their own destiny moving forward, which is likely both exhilarating and somewhat terrifying for fans.