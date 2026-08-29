White Sox Need Andrew Benintendi to Return to Veteran Form in Final Stretch

With the White Sox finally getting a rest day, they were able to take stock of how far they've come. No one expected them to be 2.5 games in first place heading into the final weekend of August, but here we are.

Ahead of a key road series against the Minnesota Twins, the Sox reinstated Andrew Benintendi from the bereavement list. Hopefully, he got all the time he needed to be with his loved ones during what was undoubtedly a difficult moment for them all.

Nevertheless, it's time for Benintendi to adjust back to baseball. He'll have the most expensive contract in Sox history with him, although it's possible that Munetaka Murakami is threatening to surpass him in that category.

The Sox are sure hoping that Benintendi will get back to the form he's had for much of the season, as August has not been kind to him. In 14 games this month, he's slashing .222/.283/.370 and has only nine RBIs. His numbers haven't been this down over a month's time since April, when he slashed .211/.258/.378 and drove in 11 runs.

In April, Benintendi had the excuse of still getting starts in left field when it became abundantly clear to everyone that his days as a regular defender were behind him. He's been much more useful when having to focus only on hitting. The best example? He's already surpassed his Sox-high in RBIs with 65.

Benintendi may simply be tired, like many Sox players currently are, which could explain a lot about the team playing .500 ball in the second half. But unlike the younger players who are playing more baseball than ever before, Benintendi is 32 and has seen far more playing time than 34-year-old Randal Grichuk, though that was to be expected.

If the Sox are going to close out the AL Central, Benintendi has to be a key reason why. He doesn't need to swing the bat the way Miguel Vargas and Tristan Peters have been lately, but he does need to get on base at a consistent rate to put more pressure on opposing pitchers. You don't want to be the hitter that those pitchers hope to get to, especially in the stretch run of a pennant race.

As difficult as the past few days might have been for Benintendi, perhaps the brief physical break is what he needed to get back on track. Take some time away from baseball, clear your head, and come back with a fresh mind. You never know when a player could break out of a slump.