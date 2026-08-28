White Sox vs. Twins Lineup: Benintendi Back, Can Peters Make Franchise History? More

After a day of much-needed rest for the Chicago White Sox, they will take on the Minnesota Twins for a pivotal three-game series. With the Cleveland Guardians creeping up the division leaderboard, this is a must-win series for Chicago.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (70-63) vs. Minnesota Twins (64-70)

Where: Target Field

When: 7:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Colson Montgomery, SS

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Drew Romo, C

After a well-deserved day off for the club, Will Venable will roll with his normal lefty-heavy lineup. Sam Antonacci will be back leading off for the White Sox. He is the matchup to watch against Twins starter Dean Kremer. Earlier this season, Antonacci hit a home run off of Kremer.

To say Munetaka Murakami has been struggling is an understatement. In his last 15 games, Murakami is slashing .113/.288/.302 with 23 strikeouts in 53 at-bats. Miguel Vargas, on the other hand, has been on a hot streak, slashing .377/.522/.736 in his last 15 games.

Andrew Benintendi will make his return from the bereavement list. However, it comes against a pitcher he has really struggled against. Benintendi is 1-for-13 against Kremer lifetime. Batting cleanup, he will hope to flip the script. One more player to highlight is Tristan Peters, who etched himself in White Sox history on Wednesday with his fifth consecutive game with a home run. Peters will look to make White Sox history with a sixth consecutive game. He hit one against a left-hander on Wednesday, so anything is possible!

Minnesota Twins Lineup

1. Luke Keaschall, RF

2. Brooks Lee, 3B

3. Ryan Jeffers, C

4. Kody Clemens, 2B

5. Josh Bell, DH

6. Royce Lewis, 1B

7. Trevor Larnach, LF

8. Kaelen Culpepper, SS

9. Walker Jenkins, CF (MLB Debut)

On The Mound...

Aug 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Luis Castillo (58) reacts after coming off the mound against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Luis Castillo, RHP

Luis Castillo's tenure with the White Sox has been rocky, to say the least. Since being traded from Seattle, Castillo has had one good game – a seven-inning, one-hit shutout outing. Overall, he has a 5.89 ERA since coming over to the South Side. In his last outing, he went just 2.2 innings, giving up four runs. He will hope for a better outcome against a somewhat weak Twins lineup.

Minnesota Twins - Dean Kremer, RHP

Dean Kremer was also a trade deadline acquisition for Minnesota, courtesy of the Baltimore Orioles. It's been a tale of two cities for Kremer, who had a 6.50 ERA in Baltimore and now has a 3.18 ERA in Minnesota. In his last game against the San Diego Padres, Kremer gave up two runs in 5.1 innings. This hot White Sox offense will need to stay at the same level to win this series.