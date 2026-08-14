White Sox Roster Moves: Davis Martin to IL, Tanner McDougal Demoted, Who's Called Up?

After a brutal series loss to the Cincinnati Reds, the Chicago White Sox made some roster moves.

The White Sox announced on Friday morning that starter Davis Martin has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his right middle finger. Reliever Tanner McDougal has also been optioned to Triple-A. In corresponding moves, the White Sox called up starter José Urquidy from Triple-A and recalled reliever Tyler Schweitzer from Triple-A.

Let's go over the moves!

Davis Martin

Aug 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Davis Martin (65) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an ejection that would end up costing Chicago the series, Davis Martin has been placed on the IL. We at least now have a reason why Martin's fingers slipped on back-to-back pitches. While he meant to throw the pitches down and away, as he said postgame, they ended up going up and in at Reds first baseman Sal Stewart's head.

Martin has been struggling immensely of late. This could end up being a nice reset for him to get healthy and figure out what's been plaguing him. In Martin's last seven starts, he has an 8.48 ERA with just 28.2 innings pitched. He will look to get back on track when he returns.

Tanner McDougal

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Tanner McDougal poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanner McDougal was called up with fellow highly-regarded pitching prospect Hagen Smith. While Smith has not given up a run and looks every bit the part of a high-leverage reliever, McDougal has not.

He would make his debut during Thursday's game, walking the bases loaded and allowing a run. He would get just one out before being taken out and sent down. He'll have to work on his control for him to be called back up.

José Urquidy

Apr 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher José Urquidy (65) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

José Urquidy is a veteran pitcher who was a 2022 World Series Champion with the Houston Astros. From 2019 to 2023, Urquidy had a 3.98 ERA in 79 games with Houston. He would undergo Tommy John surgery soon after and miss the entire 2024 season. After signing as a free agent with the Detroit Tigers in 2025, his career started to take a turn. He would last just two games with the Tigers, pitching to a 7.71 ERA. He would sign in 2026 with the Pittsburgh Pirates but had a similar journey, pitching just five games with an 8.53 ERA.

In July, Urquidy was traded to the White Sox in exchange for minor leaguer Felix Doroteo. In three starts with Triple-A Charlotte, Urquidy pitched a 2.25 ERA. He will likely be a bulk reliever Friday against the Tigers in what will be a bullpen day started by Sean Newcomb.

Tyler Schweitzer

Jul 31, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Tyler Schweitzer (62) reacts after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Schweitzer last pitched for the major league team on July 31. While he has often been used as a mop-up guy, he had good numbers before he was sent down. In 11 games (22.2 innings), Schweitzer pitched to a 2.78 ERA. However, the strikeout numbers were low (4.4 K/9), and the walk numbers were somewhat high (3.6 BB/9), which likely led to him being sent down.

The White Sox will hope for better results against the Tigers this weekend in a series that could change the outlook of the AL Central standings.