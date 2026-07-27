White Sox Deadline Tweaks Begin With Trade for Former Starter José Urquidy

The Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates teamed up for another trade.

Only a couple of weeks ago, GM Chris Getz sent Jacob Gonzalez and Brandon Eisert out East in a deal that featured the No. 34 pick in the MLB Draft. They would go on to select Landon Thome in that spot – the son of MLB great Jim Thome. Fast forward to Sunday, and the two sides were metaphorically shaking hands again, albeit on a far lower-stakes deal.

The team announced that they were trading pitching prospect Felix Doroteo to Pittsburgh for righty José Urquidy. Doroteo is 21 years old and has spent his first season with Chicago in the Arizona Complex League. In his 16 games of action, the six-foot-six right-handed arm recorded a 4.50 ERA with 24 strikeouts and 11 walks.

Urquidy is the far more significant name in this deal. He has seven seasons of MLB action under his belt, which included being a starter for the Astros over the first five years of his career.

After a 2024 elbow surgery, he would make his way to Detroit, where he struggled to look like his former self. The Pirates were then the next squad to take a chance on him, but saw limited results. He had an 8.53 ERA in his 6.1 innings of work at the Major League level this season.

White Sox Take a Chance On José Urquidy

Apr 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher José Urquidy (65) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the White Sox debate bigger trades ahead of the deadline, this feels like a pretty wise flyer. The Pirates were ready to part ways with José Urquidy, allowing the Sox to jump the waiver wire line and move a low-ranking prospect. There is no question that his MLB work since surgery has been a concern, but it's not as if the results haven't been there in the minors.

Urquidy has a 3.66 ERA in 17 starts in Triple-A this season. He's thrown 78 strikeouts to only 18 walks, looking a lot more like the polished thrower he used to be in Houston. Does Urquidy have the most stunning velocity or hard-to-hit stuff? No, but he does offer a pretty deep arsenal and has been effective at limiting good contact. His control is his best attribute.

The Sox are clearly hoping that they can help Urquidy, once again, transfer his solid minor league work to the majors. He's done it before and has the kind of valuable experience that could help this young group. Not to mention, with the Sox' starting rotation leaving a lot to be desired, Urquidy is someone who could be more than a bullpen project. The best version of him can slide into a starting role if needed.

Do I think that is the plan for Chicago in the lead-up to the postseason? No. I expect this front office to target a more effective starter at some point this season. However, it never hurts to bolster your depth!

This is especially true when considering how much rookie starter Noah Schultz has struggled. He could be due for a demotion soon. The options waiting at the farm aren't the most inspiring, particularly as the playoffs loom. It could be a lot to ask of someone like David Sandlin to step back in and save the day. At least with Urquidy, the Sox have some proof of concept in big moments. Urquidy went to the World Series three times with the Astros.