White Sox vs. Reds Lineup: No Murakami? Doyle Moves Up, Start Time Change, More

After a shutout win against the Cincinnati Reds, the Chicago White Sox will have a rubber match on Thursday for the series. They will do so with their righty-heavy lineup.

The team also announced that the start of the game has been moved up. The original start time at Rate Field was set for 1:10 p.m. CT.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (62-57) vs. Cincinnati Reds (57-62)

Where: Rate Field

When: 12:10 CT due to inclement weather

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Randal Grichuk, DH

3. Miguel Vargas, 1B

4. Braden Montgomery, RF

5. Brenton Doyle, CF

6. Colson Montgomery, 3B

7. Edgar Quero, C

8. Sam Antonacci, LF

9. Luisangel Acuña, SS

Will Venable will roll with their righty-heavy lineup against left-hander Andrew Abbott. Chase Meidroth will lead off, as he always does against a lefty. However, Munetaka Murakami will have a day off amid a streak of 16 consecutive games being played for the White Sox. Venable will have to be mindful of giving his star players some rest during this stretch.

Miguel Vargas will play first base instead of Murakami, with Colson Montgomery playing third base and Luisangel Acuña playing shortstop. Randal Grichuk will be DH'ing against the lefty Abbott. After a leadoff home run in the first game of the series against left-hander Nick Lodolo, Brenton Doyle will be batting fifth in the order. Since joining the White Sox, Doyle has a .286/.286/.476 slash line in 21 at-bats.

Cincinnati Reds Lineup

1. Elly De La Cruz, SS

2. Sal Stewart, 1B

3. JJ Bleday, LF

4. Tyler Stephenson, C

5. Eugenio Suárez, DH

6. Dane Myers, CF

7. Héctor Rodríguez, RF

8. Matt McLain, 2B

9. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B

The Reds will roll with almost the same lineup as Tuesday, with Dane Myers and Héctor Rodríguez switching spots. JJ Bleday and Eugenio Suárez have home runs in their careers against White Sox starter Davis Martin, so Chicago fans will have to hope that Martin is up to the task today.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Davis Martin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Davis Martin, RHP

It's been a rough road for Davis Martin lately. After he started hot, he has been the worst pitcher on this staff over the last month-plus. In his last seven starts, Martin has an outrageous 7.80 ERA with 14 walks in 30 innings. He has been plagued by the long ball lately, as his stuff has simply not been sharp. This series will hinge on Martin being able to have a solid game.

Cincinnati Reds - Andrew Abbott, LHP

While not the All-Star he was last year, Andrew Abbott is still having a solid year. In 24 starts, Abbott has a 3.92 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 128.2 innings. Walks have been an issue for Abbott this year (61), so the White Sox will have to be patient in Thursday's outing.