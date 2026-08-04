White Sox vs. Red Sox Lineup: Doyle, Bart Make Debuts? Braden Moves Down, More

After winning a series against the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays, the Chicago White Sox will travel to Boston to face the Red Sox. And they will do so with some new faces!

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (59-52) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-51)

Where: Fenway Park

When: 6:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Randal Grichuk, LF

5. Colson Montgomery, DH

6. Joey Bart, C

7. Brenton Doyle, CF

8. Braden Montgomery, RF

9. Luisangel Acuña, SS

Will Venable and the White Sox will trot out a righty-heavy lineup against left-handed starter Patrick Sandoval. Per usual against left-handers, Chase Meidroth will lead off. Despite his improvement against left-handers, Sam Antonacci will remain on the bench. Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, and Colson Montgomery will be high in the order, although Randal Grichuk will be batting cleanup and playing left field. Montgomery will DH on Tuesday, batting fifth.

Two new faces will headline the bottom half of the lineup in catcher Joey Bart and center fielder Brenton Doyle. Bart will be behind the plate against a lefty after Edgar Quero was optioned following the former's acquisition. Doyle will play center field instead of Tristan Peters, who has been horrible against left-handers. Doyle is capable of playing Gold Glove defense. You've got to respect Venable for throwing the newbies into the fire right away.

Braden Montgomery will bat eighth after a mini slump that saw him slash .174/.321/.261 over his last seven games. Luisangel Acuña will round out the lineup, playing shortstop.

Boston Red Sox Lineup

1. Nick Sogard, 2B

2. Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

3. Wilyer Abreu, RF

4. Willson Contreras, 1B

5. Masataka Yoshida, DH

6. Caleb Durbin, 3B

7. Jarren Duran, LF

8. Andruw Monasterio, SS

9. Connor Wong, C

The Red Sox will trot out a balanced lineup against right-hander Davis Martin. Wilyer Abreu has done some damage against Martin with an .804 OPS in seven at-bats. This lineup has been dangerous of late. In fact, this entire team has been the hottest in baseball. So the White Sox will need to play at their best to win this series.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Davis Martin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Davis Martin, RHP

Davis Martin has gone from the ace of this staff with a sub-2.5 ERA in his first couple of months to a 4.33 ERA in his last seven games. In his previous start, he gave up four runs early against the New York Yankees, but buckled down and pitched six innings with six strikeouts. The White Sox are going to need to see this version of Martin, rather than the one who gave up four runs in one inning.

Boston Red Sox - Patrick Sandoval, LHP

This will be the second Sandoval start against the White Sox this season. On July 9, Sandoval pitched 4.1 innings, allowing one run against Chicago. Overall, he has a 3.32 ERA in four games since returning from injury. The White Sox right-handers will have to mash against Sandoval because it might be their best chance at winning the series with Sonny Gray and Ranger Suarez on the mound the next two days.