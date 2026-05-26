White Sox vs. Twins Lineup: Romo's Power, Rikuu Starts Again, Twins' Best Arm, More

Ahead of the White Sox' second meeting with their division foe, the team announced that Noah Schultz will hit the IL. The rookie arm is experiencing a knee issue, which certainly raises some concerns considering his past injury problems in the minors. Nonetheless, Will Venable gave fans reason to be optimistic, sharing ahead of Tuesday night's game that he expects it to be minimal.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Twins (26-28) at Chicago White Sox (27-26)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:40 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: ESPN 1000

White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Chase Meidroth, 2B

6. Andrew Benintendi, DH

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Drew Romo, C

9. Rikuu Nishida, RF

The White Sox are going with an identical look after walking away with a 3-1 win in their series opener. Munetaka Murakami wasted no time welcoming fans back into The Rate with his 18th home run of the season. But he wasn't alone in sending one deep!

Catcher Drew Romo hit his fifth blast since joining the big league squad. Never known for his power while with the Rockies organization, Romo started to show some positive signs in Charlotte. This has also carried over through his first seven games with the South Side crew. And it's led to considerably more playing time than some expected. Look no further than his third start in the last four games.

Rikuu Nishida will make his second MLB start. Called up for his first taste of the bigs this week, Nishidia recorded a hit against the Twins yesterday and made arguably the best defensive play of the day. He scooped up a ball in right field before tossing a laser to Romo for a key out at the plate. The Sox sure hope more Rikuu highlights are in the cards tonight!

Rikuu Nishida had his arm tested early in his debut …



And he threw a perfect strike 🎯 pic.twitter.com/mXLtABXEIJ — MLB (@MLB) May 25, 2026

Twins Lineup

1. Byron Buston, DH

2. Brooks Lee, 3B

3. Trevor Larnach, LF

4. Kody Clemens, 1B

5. Austin Martin, RF

6. Victor Carantini, C

7. Tristan Gray, SS

8. Luke Keaschall, 2B

9. James Outman, CF

The Twins only managed one run on Monday, but keep in mind that they do sit Top 8 in RBIs this season and have a .272 batting average with runners in scoring position. They will find a way to threaten against this evening, and the Sox' defense is going to have to come through clutch.

On the Mound ...

May 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke (59) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

White Sox – Sean Burke, RHP

Sean Burke's last handful of games have left something to be desired. He's allowed a total of 12 earned runs over his last 12.4 innings of work, and he's also walked six batters during this stretch. It's been a tad worrisome after his relatively hot start to the year, especially when we consider he hasn't gone more than 4.2 innings in any of these three starts. Before that, he went at least 6.0 in three straight games.

Still, Burke has been solid at getting opposing batters to chase this season, and he's done so while mostly limiting his walks. With how up and down this Twins offense can be, there is a world where tonight is a needed bounce-back game for him.

Twins – Joe Ryan, RHP

The Minnesota Twins' Joe Ryan has been awesome again this season. He has a 3.02 ERA over his 11 appearances, and he has only given up three total runs over his last four starts. The Sox know what to expect with Ryan, who leans heavily on a ridiculous four-seamer. To be sure, this pitch typically sits in the low-to-mid 90s, but Ryan puts some special sauce on it that makes it difficult for batters to track.

Additionally, Ryan will mix in a slew of other pitches, including a sinker, knuckle curve, and sweeper. The latter has been particularly useful late in counts. Overall, his strikeout rate is an impressive 27.1 percent, while his walk rate is even better at just 6.2 percent. The good news? He will allow plenty of hard contact off those heaters, so the White Sox should have a chance for some more long balls this evening.