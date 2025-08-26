Chicago White Sox Release 2026 Schedule
CHICAGO –– The White Sox on Tuesday announced the full 162-game schedule for the 2026 regular season.
The team will begin the season on March 26 with a three-game series Milwaukee against the Brewers, followed by a three-game series in Miami versus the Marlins. It's the first time in franchise history that the White Sox will begin a season against a National League opponent.
The Rate Field home opener is scheduled for April 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays, and they'll stay home for a three game series against the Baltimore Orioles immediately after.
American League Central division play begins on April 9 on the road against the Kansas City Royals, the fifth series of the season. The first home series versus a division opponent is also against the Royals, but not until May 12.
The White Sox will host the first leg of the Crosstown Series, a three-game set beginning Friday, May 15 at Rate Field. The series then shifts to Wrigley Field for three games beginning Aug. 17.
MLB's All-Star game is scheduled for July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The 2026 regular season wraps up at home against the Colorado Rockies from Sept. 25-27. Finalized game times and a complete broadcast schedule will be released prior to next season.
Here's the full schedule.
