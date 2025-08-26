South Side Hit Pen

Chicago White Sox Release 2026 Schedule

Opening Day is scheduled for March 26 on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers.

CHICAGO –– The White Sox on Tuesday announced the full 162-game schedule for the 2026 regular season.

The team will begin the season on March 26 with a three-game series Milwaukee against the Brewers, followed by a three-game series in Miami versus the Marlins. It's the first time in franchise history that the White Sox will begin a season against a National League opponent.

The Rate Field home opener is scheduled for April 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays, and they'll stay home for a three game series against the Baltimore Orioles immediately after.

American League Central division play begins on April 9 on the road against the Kansas City Royals, the fifth series of the season. The first home series versus a division opponent is also against the Royals, but not until May 12.

The White Sox will host the first leg of the Crosstown Series, a three-game set beginning Friday, May 15 at Rate Field. The series then shifts to Wrigley Field for three games beginning Aug. 17.

MLB's All-Star game is scheduled for July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The 2026 regular season wraps up at home against the Colorado Rockies from Sept. 25-27. Finalized game times and a complete broadcast schedule will be released prior to next season.

Here's the full schedule.

Chicago White Sox 2026 Schedule
