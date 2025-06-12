How Chicago White Sox Rookie Chase Meidroth Grades Out Defensively At Shortstop
When Chase Meidroth initially broke into the major leagues, his mature approach at the plate is perhaps what stood out most.
Through his first 45 games, that has still been a strength for the 23-year-old rookie, who the White Sox acquired in December as part of the Garrett Crochet trade, Among all MLB hitters with at least 180 plate appearances, Meidroth ranks 22nd in batting average (.296), 17th in on-base percentage (.385), and is in the 87th percentile or better in strikeout percentage, walk rate, whiff percentage and chase percentage.
The White Sox knew what kind of hitter they were getting with Meidroth, who posted similar numbers throughout his minor league career and time at the University of San Diego. But one of the main questions with his transition to the major leagues was where he'd land defensively.
Could Meidroth handle shortstop, or would second or third base be a better option? The White Sox also hope their No. 5 prospect Colson Montgomery, who primarily plays shortstop, can be a long-term answer. So determining each player's best defensive fit is something to monitor as the rebuild moves along.
Meidroth played all over the infield in the minor leagues, logging 98 appearances at third base, 74 at shortstop and 65 as a second baseman. The White Sox have moved him around too, with 41 games at shortstop and 14 at second base. And so far, Meidroth is making a case that he can be a big league shortstop.
Among players with at least 250 innings at shortstop, Meidroth is tied for fifth with four outs above average, per FanGraphs, and 12th with one defensive run saved. That's good for a 17th-place tie among defenders at any position.
He's also in the 89th percentile in Statcast's fielding run value statistic. One potential concern with Meidroth's ability to play shortstop is his arm strength, which Statcast rates in the 27th percentile, though that hasn't been a glaring issue.
Meidroth made a couple highlight reel defensive plays during the last homestand. On June 4 against the Tigers, he charged a high chopper, fielded it with his bare hand near second base and delivered a strong throw to beat the runner at first. A few days later against the Royals, he gloved a ground ball behind second base, stepped on the bag, and in one motion threw to first base while hopping over a sliding player at second.
