Which Starting Pitchers Could White Sox Target In Free Agency?

The White Sox have made a few notable signings in free agency this offseason, adding infielder Munetaka Murakami and starting pitcher Anthony Kay to a young roster that general manager Chris Getz believes can take another step forward in 2026.

A path toward doing so could be to round out the pitching staff with another starter after losing 240 innings with the departure of Aaron Civale, Martín Pérez, Adrian Houser and Yoendrys Gomez. That leaves Shane Smith, Davis Martin, Sean Burke and Jonathan Cannon as players on the current 40-man roster who pitched at least 100 innings last season.

Here's a closer look at which free agent pitchers are off the board, who's still available and who could make sense for the White Sox.

Which free agent pitchers have already signed?

San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Dylan Cease: seven-year, $210 million contract with Toronto Blue Jays

seven-year, $210 million contract with Toronto Blue Jays Michael King: three-year, $75 million contract with San Diego Padres

three-year, $75 million contract with San Diego Padres Tatsuya Imai: three-year, $54 million contract with Houston Astros

three-year, $54 million contract with Houston Astros Shota Imanaga: accepted qualifying offer from Chicago Cubs for one year and $22.025 million

accepted qualifying offer from Chicago Cubs for one year and $22.025 million Merrill Kelly: two-year, $40 million contract with Arizona Diamondbacks

two-year, $40 million contract with Arizona Diamondbacks Adrian Houser: two-year $22 million contract with San Francisco Giants

two-year $22 million contract with San Francisco Giants Anthony Kay: two-year, $12 million contract with Chicago White Sox

two-year, $12 million contract with Chicago White Sox Zach Eflin: one-year, $10 million contract with Baltimore Orioles

one-year, $10 million contract with Baltimore Orioles Tyler Mahle: one-year, $10 million contract with San Francisco Giants

one-year, $10 million contract with San Francisco Giants Albert Suárez: signed minor-league deal with Baltimore Orioles

signed minor-league deal with Baltimore Orioles Brandon Woodruff: accepted qualifying offer from Milwaukee Brewers for one year and $22.025 million

Michael Soroka: one-year, $7.5 million contract with Arizona Diamondbacks

one-year, $7.5 million contract with Arizona Diamondbacks Dustin May: one-year, $12.5 million contract with St. Louis Cardinals

one-year, $12.5 million contract with St. Louis Cardinals Paul Blackburn: one-year, $2 million contract with New York Yankees

one-year, $2 million contract with New York Yankees Ryan Yarbrough: one-year, $2.5 million contract with New York Yankees

(among pitchers with positive fWAR in 2025, plus Imai and Kay coming from Japan)

Who's still available?

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) throws at Truist Park. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

(ranked by positive fWAR in 2025)

Framber Valdez (7.7)

Ranger Suárez (7.5)

Nick Martinez (5.5)

Chris Bassitt (4.8)

Zac Gallen (3.9)

Zack Littell (3.7)

Patrick Corbin (3.6)

Erick Fedde (3.2)

Justin Verlander (2.9)

Miles Mikolas (2.2)

Nestor Cortes (2.1)

Lucas Giolito (2.0)

Michael Lorenzen (1.9)

Jose Quintana (1.9)

Aaron Civale (1.8)

Chris Paddack (1.8)

Tyler Anderson (1.6)

Jon Gray (1.4)

Frankie Montas (1.3)

Martín Pérez (1.3)

Griffin Canning (1.0)

Chris Flexen (1.0)

Marcus Stroman (1.0)

Max Scherzer (1.0)

Austin Gomber (0.9)

Cal Quantrill (31, 0.9)

Jordan Montgomery (0.6)

John Means (0.5)

Alex Cobb (0.3)

Germán Márquez (0.2)

Tomoyuki Sugano (0.1)

Who makes sense for the White Sox?

I wouldn't expect the White Sox to be in the mix at the top of the market for pitchers like Valdez, Suarez, Martinez, Bassitt and Gallen, especially after reported as a contender for Imai but missing out. There may not be a huge reason to sign a pitcher of that caliber either, given it's still a young, ascending team –– not one ready to contend immediately.

So perhaps a pitcher like Zack Littell would represent the top of the market for the White Sox, based on the fWAR rankings above. But in general, the club is likely looking for a veteran with a track record of staying healthy, exceeding 100 innings and one who's not looking for a deal past two or three years. Being able to flip them at the trade deadline would also be a plus. There's around 10 pitchers on that list who could arguably fit the bill.

Several of them are interesting reunion candidates, too, like Erick Fedde, Lucas Giolito, Jose Quintana, Aaron Civale, Martín Pérez and Chris Flexen. Giolito is likely the best bet out of the bunch for 2026, considering Pérez's injury, Quintana's age and that Fedde and Flexen were designated for assignment in 2025.

Another to consider is Michael Lorenzen, an All-Star in 2023 who posted a 3.31 ERA across 130.1 innings in 2024 and pitched 141.2 innings in 2025. He worked with new White Sox pitching coach Zach Bove in Kansas City, which could spark interest in teaming up again.

