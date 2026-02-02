White Sox Legend Frank Thomas Rips Team for Black History Month Graphic

Frank Thomas is not happy with his former franchise.

On Sunday, the White Sox posted a graphic in honor of Black History Month, honoring some “momentous firsts” for the organization. The graphic highlighted events such as Minnie Miñoso breaking the franchise’s color barrier in 1951 and Al Smith becoming the first black All-Star in team history. Thomas was not mentioned anywhere.

The graphic is below:

In celebration of Black History Month, we reflect upon momentous firsts for the White Sox organization. pic.twitter.com/kCW4WmtamQ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 1, 2026

Thomas was less than happy with what the franchise posted, and took to social media to air out his grievance.

The Hall of Famer posted the following on X:

I Guess the black player who made you rich over there and holds all your records is forgettable! Don’t worry I’m taking Receipts!

Yeah, I’d say he’s pretty upset.

Thomas was a five-time All-Star and two-time American League MVP during his 16 years as a member of the White Sox. He won four Silver Sluggers, topped 500 home runs, and had a career slash line of .301/.419/.555. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014, his first year on the ballot.

Aside from his individual career milestones, Thomas also holds several White Sox records. He is the franchise record holder in home runs (448), RBIs (1,465), runs (1,327), doubles (447), walks (1,466), slugging percentage (.568), and on-base percentage (.427).

The fact that the White Sox left him off that graphic is mind-boggling. In 1994, Thomas became the first black player to win back-to-back American League MVPs. That’s an easy way to include him right there.

Given the outcry over the post, I’m sure the White Sox will scramble and put something together with Thomas included.

