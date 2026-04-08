Why White Sox Optioned Opening Day Starter Shane Smith After Just Three Outings

The White Sox made an eye-opening roster move on Wednesday, optioning starting pitcher Shane Smith to Triple A after his third appearance of the season.

Smith, who was Chicago’s lone All-Star in 2025, was the team’s Opening Day starter this season, but after laboring through his first three outings, he’s been sent down to the minor leagues for a bit of a refresher.

It’s a move that is a bit perplexing considering his solid season in ‘25, during which he started 29 games and pitched to a 3.81 ERA. His 2.3 WAR ranked second among Chicago’s starting pitchers and he led the team with 145 strikeouts and a 1.196 WHIP. His first three starts of this season have been subpar, and it seems the team would prefer him to iron out the kinks in the minor leagues.

In terms of the transaction, Smith, who made his MLB debut last year, has three options remaining. Smith was a Rule 5 draft pick in 2024, so he wasn’t eligible to be optioned at all last season without clearing waivers first. No longer restricted by the ramifications of being a Rule 5 pick, the White Sox were free to option the 26-year-old to the minors, and chose to do so after his rocky start.

Shane Smith has struggled in 2026

Smith has a 10.80 ERA in three starts. He’s lasted just 8 1/3 innings in those appearances and still has yet to make it out of the fourth inning. Walks have been a major issue for the righty, who has issued nine free passes already, tied for third-most in MLB. In his last start before the demotion, Smith struck out eight Orioles batters across 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He had only surrendered one hit in the game, but his command wasn’t there as he gave up five walks, culminating in him throwing 99 pitches before the end of the fourth inning. In his previous start, he was shelled by the Marlins. He surrendered seven earned runs and had just one strikeout in three innings.

Of the decision to send Smith down to Triple A, White Sox manager Will Venables said, via ESPN, “Clearly he’s in a spot where he needs to get to the best version of himself, and he’s not quite there right now. We just can’t have that happen here, where it comes at the cost of wins and the cost of our bullpen.”

Smith’s demotion feels like a temporary move, and he’ll have the chance to get his command issues alleviated in Charlotte before eventually returning to the big leagues. Venables indicated that Smith was amenable to the decision, understanding that he hasn’t been performing up to his expected level. A reset in the minors could be exactly what he needs to shake off the rust and get back on track.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Tyler Schweitzer from its Charlotte affiliate. Schweitzer, a former fifth-round pick in 2022, has not yet pitched in MLB. He’s logged a 1.80 ERA across two relief appearances at Triple A this season. Last year, he had a 4.61 ERA across two minor-league levels, registering 81 strikeouts across 99 2/3 innings.

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