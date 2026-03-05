Ten Make-or-Break Players for the World Baseball Classic Contenders

The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins this week, with 20 countries chasing the championship in the tournament’s sixth edition. The year’s field might be the deepest yet, loaded with star talent spread across nearly every roster. While the pool of players is deep, a few stand out for the impact they could have on the tournament.

Japan topped Team USA in the 2023 WBC championship largely thanks to Shohei Ohtani’s heroics. Here’s a look at 10 players who could have a similar game-changing role for their teams in '26.

Shohei Ohtani, Japan

I could go off the board and tell you someone else will actually be Japan’s most valuable player, but who are we kidding? There is no bigger difference-maker in this tournament than the best player on the planet. Even without pitching, Ohtani should have a serious impact on the WBC this time around. No, he won’t be striking out Mike Trout to win the tournament, but considering he’s won three straight MVPs in two different leagues, you might want to keep your eye on him.

This will be Ohtani’s second World Baseball Classic, though he was on Japan’s roster in 2017 before he withdrew due to an injury. The Dodgers superstar was the MVP of the 2023 WBC and was named to the All-Tournament team at two positions: DH and pitcher. He slashed .435/.606/.739 for the tournament with one home run and eight RBIs. He’ll be the engine driving Japan’s lineup, which will likely need to score a lot of runs given its much thinner rotation this time around.

All eyes will be on him yet again this year as Japan attempts to defend its title.

Bobby Witt Jr., United States

On a loaded U.S. roster with a ton of big names, Bobby Witt Jr. might be the team’s most important player. Witt may not be a household name yet, but he should be. The Royals shortstop is coming off two incredible seasons in which he was named All-MLB First Team both years, while also going back-to-back with two Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers. He was also the MLB batting champion in 2024, when he hit .332.

Witt is a stellar defender up the middle, while also being one of MLB’s best hitters. Over the past two seasons, he's second only to Aaron Judge among all hitters in fWAR (18.5). Yes, he has even topped the first guy on this list. Over that time he’s slashing .314/.370/.545 with a wRC+ of 150.

The 25-year-old is capable of big things, and this will be his introduction to the world. He’ll be a huge key to Team USA’s fortunes.

Sandy Alcántara, Dominican Republic

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara will be the key to the Dominican Republic’s rotation at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This might be a surprising name considering the Dominican Republic’s lineup is packed with stars. Unfortunately, the rotation is not, which makes the team’s No. 1 starter vitally important. Alcántara is a two-time All-Star and won the NL Cy Young unanimously in 2022, but Tommy John surgery in late ’23 led to a missed ’24 season and a bumpy return in ’25.

Alcántara went 11–12 last season for the Marlins with a 5.36 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings. The 30-year-old Marlins righty looked nothing like his former self. While his average fastball velocity (97.4 mph) is still high, he was far too hittable last season. The hope has to be that the further he gets from Tommy John, the better he looks. The DR’s run could hinge on Alcántara turning things around and being a dominant force atop the rotation.

The Dominican Republic’s offense is as deep as any in the tournament. The team needs a few pitchers to step up if it wants to compete for a title.

Jonathan Aranda, Mexico

Mexico might be bringing its best team ever to the WBC. Led by Alejandro Kirk, Randy Arozarena and Jarren Duran, the lineup will have punch. Aranda might be the most important piece in it after playing a bench role on the team’s third-place finish in 2023.

Aranda broke out for the Rays in 2025, slashing .316/.393/.489 with 14 home runs, 59 RBIs and a wRC+ of 146. The 27-year-old first baseman has a powerful lefty bat that will be situated in the heart of Mexico’s order. He’s currently on a roll, as after six spring training games he’s slashing .385/.467/.462 with a wRC+ of 142.

How Aranda plays could determine if the Mexicans have enough offense to get out of Pool B, which features the U.S., Italy, Great Britain and Brazil.

Jackson Chourio, Venezuela

As always, Venezuela is bringing a deep team to the WBC, with guys like Ronald Acuña Jr., Salvador Perez and Maikel Garcia getting the headlines. The x-factor, however, could be Brewers star Jackson Chourio, who’s poised to sit in the middle of Venezuela’s lineup and will be expected to produce.

Chourio didn’t have a huge breakout in 2025, nearly replicating the numbers he produced as a rookie in 2024. He slashed .270/.308/.463 with 21 home runs, 78 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and 88 runs scored. His wRC+ of 111 was a small step back from his rookie campaign (118).

Chourio possesses as much raw talent as anyone in baseball. Venezuela would be thrilled if he led from the front during the WBC.

Aaron Nola, Italy

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola will represent Italy at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Italy has a solid roster with a lineup that includes Jac Caglianone, Kyle Teel, Vinnie Pasquantino and Jakob Marsee. The Italians should be able to score runs, but to get out of a tough Pool B, they’ll need pitchers. Aaron Nola will need to step up.

Nola is coming off the worst season of his career. In 2025, he went 5–10 with a 6.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 97 strikeouts against 28 walks in 94 1/3 innings over 17 games. A stress reaction in his rib cage cost him a chunk of the season, and he wound up throwing two excellent innings against the Dodgers in the postseason.

Nola will need to show that he’s back, and he might need to carry Italy’s pitching staff if the team wants to reach the knockout rounds for the second tournament in a row.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Great Britain

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had to sit out the 2023 WBC while recovering from an injury, so he’ll finally get to represent Great Britain this year. He’s one of a number of Bahamian players on the roster and will serve as the team’s co-captain. The team isn’t as loaded as its counterparts in Pool B, but it is an intriguing group.

The 28-year-old infielder had his best MLB season in 2025 for the Yankees, slashing .242/.332/.481 with 31 home runs, 80 RBIs, 31 stolen bases and a wRC+ of 126. He’ll at least need to reach that level, and likely beyond, to get the Brits out of pool play.

Owen Caissie, Canada

While he hasn’t made an impact at the big league level yet, Owen Caissie could shock people at the WBC. While Canada’s lineup will feature the Naylor brothers and Tyler O’Neill, Caissie could be the straw that stirs the drink. He has the potential to change games with one swing.

Caissie, formerly a top Cubs prospect, was shipped to the Marlins as part of the Edward Cabrera trade. He has torn up the minors over the past few seasons and debuted in the bigs in 2025, though he struggled. In 99 Triple A games last season, the 23-year-old outfielder slashed .286/.386/.551 with 22 home runs, 55 RBIs and a wRC+ of 139. He has big-time power to all fields in a smooth lefty swing, and has blasted 63 minor league home runs over the past three years.

Canada has a young slugger who looks like a foundational piece for the future, but could also make a big impact this year.

Seth Lugo, Puerto Rico

Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo is set to be Puerto Rico’s No. 1 starter at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Puerto Rico’s roster took some big hits due to injuries and insurance issues, which have left it much thinner than expected. Given that the lineup is missing guys like Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa and Javy Báez, the team’s pitching staff will have to step up. Unfortunately, José Berríos won’t be on the mound. That leaves a lot in Seth Lugo’s hands.

The Royals righty is lined up to be Puerto Rico’s No. 1 starter, and he may have been even with Berríos available. If the team wants to escape Pool A, getting a win in Game 1 against Colombia is a necessity. Lugo finished second in AL Cy Young voting in 2024 when he went 16–9 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 181 strikeouts against 48 walks in 206 2/3 innings. He took a step back last year, going 8–7 with a 4.15 ERA and 1.29 WHIP while only pitching 145 1/3 innings.

The 36-year-old will need to look like the 2024 version of himself if the shorthanded Puerto Ricans want to escape pool play and have a shot at a title.

Antwone Kelly, Netherlands

The Netherlands sits in a really tough Pool D with the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and a solid Israel team, so it will need some magic to advance. With Ceddanne Rafaela, Ozzie Albies, Jurickson Profar, Didi Gregorius and Xander Bogaerts, there is talent in the lineup. That said, the pitching staff will need someone to step up. Enter Antwone Kelly.

Kelly is a 22-year-old righty in the Pirates organization from Aruba, who jumped up two levels in 2025. He finished by making 11 starts at Double A, but in his 25 total starts, he went 3–3 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 2.89 FIP and 116 strikeouts against 33 walks in 107 1/3 innings. Despite his 5'10" frame, Kelly can hit 100 mph with his fastball and backs it up with a good changeup.

The Netherlands needs a few starters to step up. Kelly could dazzle if he’s on.

