World Series MVP Award Winners History: Full List

Ryan Phillips

Corey Seager has won the World Series MVP award twice in his career.
The 2024 World Series is upon us, and the matchup between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers features several stars and likely future Hall of Famers. But only player will be named World Series MVP.

Given that the Fall Classic is finally here, it's a good time to look back at the history of the World Series MVP award and what makes it so special.

How long has the World Series MVP been given out?

Major League Baseball began handing out a World Series MVP award in 1955. Ironically, the first two were given to a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers, and a member of the New York Yankees.

In 1955, the Dodgers beat the Yankees in seven games, and pitcher Johnny Podres won the award. In that series he went 2-0 in two outings—both were complete games and one was a shutout. He allowed two earned runs over 18 innings pitched. Podres shut out the Yankees in the deciding seventh game as Brooklyn won 2-0.

In 1956, the two teams faced off again and, once again, it went the full seven games. The Yankees won the series this time and starting pitcher Don Larsen was named MVP. Larsen went 1-0 in two games and pitched the only perfect game in World Series history in Game 5. He took a no-decision in a 13-8 loss in Game 2.

Year

Player

Team

Position

1955

Johnny Podres

Brooklyn Dodgers

Starting Pitcher

1956

Don Larsen

New York Yankees

Starting Pitcher

1957

Lew Burdette

Milwaukee Braves

Starting Pitcher

1958

Bob Turley

New York Yankees

Pitcher

1959

Larry Sherry

LA Dodgers

Relief Pitcher

1960

Bobby Richardson

New York Yankees

Second Baseman

1961

Whitey Ford

New York Yankees

Starting Pitcher

1962

Ralph Terry

New York Yankees

Starting Pitcher

1963

Sandy Koufax

LA Dodgers

Starting Pitcher

1964

Bob Gibson

St. Louis Cardinals

Starting Pitcher

1965

Sandy Koufax

LA Dodgers

Starting Pitcher

1966

Frank Robinson

Baltimore Orioles

Outfielder

1967

Bob Gibson

St. Louis Cardinals

Starting Pitcher

1968

Mickey Lolich

Detroit Tigers

Starting Pitcher

1969

Donn Clendenon

New York Mets

First Baseman

1970

Brooks Robinson

Baltimore Orioles

Third Baseman

1971

Roberto Clemente

Pittsburgh Pirates

Outfielder

1972

Gene Tenace

Oakland Athletics

Catcher

1973

Reggie Jackson

Oakland Athletics

Outfielder

1974

Rollie Fingers

Oakland Athletics

Relief Pitcher

1975

Pete Rose

Cincinnati Reds

Third Baseman

1976

Johnny Bench

Cincinnati Reds

Catcher

1977

Reggie Jackson

New York Yankees

Outfielder

1978

Bucky Dent

New York Yankees

Shortstop

1979

Willie Stargell

Pittsburgh Pirates

First Baseman

1980

Mike Schmidt

Philadelphia Phillies

Third Baseman

1981

Ron Cey

LA Dodgers

Third Baseman

1981

Pedro Guerrero

LA Dodgers

Outfielder

1981

Steve Yeager

LA Dodgers

Catcher

1982

Darrell Porter

St. Louis Cardinals

Catcher

1983

Rick Dempsey

Baltimore Orioles

Catcher

1984

Alan Trammell

Detroit Tigers

Shortstop

1985

Bret Saberhagen

Kansas City Royals

Starting Pitcher

1986

Ray Knight

New York Mets

Third Baseman

1987

Frank Viola

Minnesota Twins

Starting Pitcher

1988

Orel Hershiser

LA Dodgers

Starting Pitcher

1989

Dave Stewart

Oakland Athletics

Starting Pitcher

1990

Jose Rijo

Cincinnati Reds

Starting Pitcher

1991

Jack Morris

Minnesota Twins

Starting Pitcher

1992

Pat Borders

Toronto Blue Jays

Catcher

1993

Paul Molitor

Toronto Blue Jays

Designated Hitter

1995

Tom Glavine

Atlanta Braves

Starting Pitcher

1996

John Wetteland

New York Yankees

Relief Pitcher

1997

Livan Hernandez

Florida Marlins

Starting Pitcher

1998

Scott Brosius

New York Yankees

Third Baseman

1999

Mariano Rivera

New York Yankees

Relief Pitcher

2000

Derek Jeter

New York Yankees

Shortstop

2001

Randy Johnson

Arizona Diamondbacks

Starting Pitcher

2001

Curt Schilling

Arizona Diamondbacks

Starting Pitcher

2002

Troy Glaus

Anaheim Angels

Third Baseman

2003

Josh Beckett

Florida Marlins

Starting Pitcher

2004

Manny Ramirez

Boston Red Sox

Outfielder

2005

Jermaine Dye

Chicago White Sox

Outfielder

2006

David Eckstein

St. Louis Cardinals

Shortstop

2007

Mike Lowell

Boston Red Sox

Third Baseman

2008

Cole Hamels

Philadelphia Phillies

Starting Pitcher

2009

Hideki Matsui

New York Yankees

Designated Hitter

2010

Edgar Renteria

San Francisco Giants

Shortstop

2011

David Freese

St. Louis Cardinals

Third Baseman

2012

Pablo Sandoval

San Francisco Giants

Third Baseman

2013

David Ortiz

Boston Red Sox

Designated Hitter

2014

Madison Bumgarner

San Francisco Giants

Starting Pitcher

2015

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals

Catcher

2016

Ben Zobrist

Chicago Cubs

Outfielder

2017

George Springer

Houston Astros

Outfielder

2018

Steve Pearce

Boston Red Sox

First Baseman

2019

Stephen Strasburg

Washington Nationals

Starting Pitcher

2020

Corey Seager

LA Dodgers

Shortstop

2021

Jorge Soler

Atlanta Braves

Outfielder

2022

Jeremy Pena

Houston Astros

Shortstop

2023

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers

Shortstop

What teams have had the most World Series MVPs?

The Yankees have won the most World Series all-time, so it's no surprise they have the most World Series MVPs.

Yankees players have won 12 World Series MVP awards, while the Dodgers are second with nine. The St. Louis Cardinals boast five winners, while the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics both have four.

The Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Braves each have three.

What position has been awarded World Series MVP the most?

Not surprisingly, pitchers have overwhelmingly won the most World Series MVP awards. Of the 71 times the award has been given out, it has gone to a pitcher 29 times.

Third base comes in second at 10 times, outfielders have won nine times, while shortstops have won eight and catchers have won seven. Designated hitters and first basemen have won three times each and a second baseman has won once.

Has the World Series MVP ever been given to more than one player?

Yes, on two occasions the World Series MVP has been awarded to multiple players.

The first instance was in 1981 when the Dodgers beat the Yankees in six games. Third baseman Ron Cey, outfielder Pedro Guerrero and catcher Steve Yeager tied for the award.

In 2001, the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Yankees in seven games, and pitchers Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling were jointly awarded the MVP award.

Has anyone won a World Series MVP for the losing team?

A player on the losing team has been named World Series MVP one time. It came in 1960 when the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Yankees in seven games. That series is famous for Pirates second baseman Bill Mazeroski hitting a game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7.

While Mazeroski was the hero, his counterpart, Yankees second baseman Bobby Richardson, was named MVP of the series. Richard finished the series with a .367 batting average, one home run (a grand slam) and 12 RBIs.

Richardson is the only player from a losing team to win World Series MVP and the only second baseman to earn the honor.

Have any players won World Series MVP multiple times?

Four players have won the World Series MVP on multiple occasions. All have won it twice, no one has ever won it four times.

Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax was the first to accomplish the feat, as he was named MVP of the World series in 1963 and 1965. Cardinals ace Bob Gibson wasn't far behind as he won the honor in 1964 and 1967.

Reggie Jackson earned his nickname Mr. October for a reason. He won World Series MVP for the A's in 1973 and the Yankees in 1977. Shortstop Corey Seager has also done it for two different teams. He accomplished the feat for the Dodgers in 2020 and the Texas Rangers in 2023.

