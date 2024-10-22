World Series MVP Award Winners History: Full List
The 2024 World Series is upon us, and the matchup between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers features several stars and likely future Hall of Famers. But only player will be named World Series MVP.
Given that the Fall Classic is finally here, it's a good time to look back at the history of the World Series MVP award and what makes it so special.
How long has the World Series MVP been given out?
Major League Baseball began handing out a World Series MVP award in 1955. Ironically, the first two were given to a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers, and a member of the New York Yankees.
In 1955, the Dodgers beat the Yankees in seven games, and pitcher Johnny Podres won the award. In that series he went 2-0 in two outings—both were complete games and one was a shutout. He allowed two earned runs over 18 innings pitched. Podres shut out the Yankees in the deciding seventh game as Brooklyn won 2-0.
In 1956, the two teams faced off again and, once again, it went the full seven games. The Yankees won the series this time and starting pitcher Don Larsen was named MVP. Larsen went 1-0 in two games and pitched the only perfect game in World Series history in Game 5. He took a no-decision in a 13-8 loss in Game 2.
Year
Player
Team
Position
1955
Johnny Podres
Brooklyn Dodgers
Starting Pitcher
1956
Don Larsen
New York Yankees
Starting Pitcher
1957
Lew Burdette
Milwaukee Braves
Starting Pitcher
1958
Bob Turley
New York Yankees
Pitcher
1959
Larry Sherry
LA Dodgers
Relief Pitcher
1960
Bobby Richardson
New York Yankees
Second Baseman
1961
Whitey Ford
New York Yankees
Starting Pitcher
1962
Ralph Terry
New York Yankees
Starting Pitcher
1963
Sandy Koufax
LA Dodgers
Starting Pitcher
1964
Bob Gibson
St. Louis Cardinals
Starting Pitcher
1965
Sandy Koufax
LA Dodgers
Starting Pitcher
1966
Frank Robinson
Baltimore Orioles
Outfielder
1967
Bob Gibson
St. Louis Cardinals
Starting Pitcher
1968
Mickey Lolich
Detroit Tigers
Starting Pitcher
1969
Donn Clendenon
New York Mets
First Baseman
1970
Brooks Robinson
Baltimore Orioles
Third Baseman
1971
Roberto Clemente
Pittsburgh Pirates
Outfielder
1972
Gene Tenace
Oakland Athletics
Catcher
1973
Reggie Jackson
Oakland Athletics
Outfielder
1974
Rollie Fingers
Oakland Athletics
Relief Pitcher
1975
Pete Rose
Cincinnati Reds
Third Baseman
1976
Johnny Bench
Cincinnati Reds
Catcher
1977
Reggie Jackson
New York Yankees
Outfielder
1978
Bucky Dent
New York Yankees
Shortstop
1979
Willie Stargell
Pittsburgh Pirates
First Baseman
1980
Mike Schmidt
Philadelphia Phillies
Third Baseman
1981
Ron Cey
LA Dodgers
Third Baseman
1981
Pedro Guerrero
LA Dodgers
Outfielder
1981
Steve Yeager
LA Dodgers
Catcher
1982
Darrell Porter
St. Louis Cardinals
Catcher
1983
Rick Dempsey
Baltimore Orioles
Catcher
1984
Alan Trammell
Detroit Tigers
Shortstop
1985
Bret Saberhagen
Kansas City Royals
Starting Pitcher
1986
Ray Knight
New York Mets
Third Baseman
1987
Frank Viola
Minnesota Twins
Starting Pitcher
1988
Orel Hershiser
LA Dodgers
Starting Pitcher
1989
Dave Stewart
Oakland Athletics
Starting Pitcher
1990
Jose Rijo
Cincinnati Reds
Starting Pitcher
1991
Jack Morris
Minnesota Twins
Starting Pitcher
1992
Pat Borders
Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher
1993
Paul Molitor
Toronto Blue Jays
Designated Hitter
1995
Tom Glavine
Atlanta Braves
Starting Pitcher
1996
John Wetteland
New York Yankees
Relief Pitcher
1997
Livan Hernandez
Florida Marlins
Starting Pitcher
1998
Scott Brosius
New York Yankees
Third Baseman
1999
Mariano Rivera
New York Yankees
Relief Pitcher
2000
Derek Jeter
New York Yankees
Shortstop
2001
Randy Johnson
Arizona Diamondbacks
Starting Pitcher
2001
Curt Schilling
Arizona Diamondbacks
Starting Pitcher
2002
Troy Glaus
Anaheim Angels
Third Baseman
2003
Josh Beckett
Florida Marlins
Starting Pitcher
2004
Manny Ramirez
Boston Red Sox
Outfielder
2005
Jermaine Dye
Chicago White Sox
Outfielder
2006
David Eckstein
St. Louis Cardinals
Shortstop
2007
Mike Lowell
Boston Red Sox
Third Baseman
2008
Cole Hamels
Philadelphia Phillies
Starting Pitcher
2009
Hideki Matsui
New York Yankees
Designated Hitter
2010
Edgar Renteria
San Francisco Giants
Shortstop
2011
David Freese
St. Louis Cardinals
Third Baseman
2012
Pablo Sandoval
San Francisco Giants
Third Baseman
2013
David Ortiz
Boston Red Sox
Designated Hitter
2014
Madison Bumgarner
San Francisco Giants
Starting Pitcher
2015
Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals
Catcher
2016
Ben Zobrist
Chicago Cubs
Outfielder
2017
George Springer
Houston Astros
Outfielder
2018
Steve Pearce
Boston Red Sox
First Baseman
2019
Stephen Strasburg
Washington Nationals
Starting Pitcher
2020
Corey Seager
LA Dodgers
Shortstop
2021
Jorge Soler
Atlanta Braves
Outfielder
2022
Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
Shortstop
2023
Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
Shortstop
What teams have had the most World Series MVPs?
The Yankees have won the most World Series all-time, so it's no surprise they have the most World Series MVPs.
Yankees players have won 12 World Series MVP awards, while the Dodgers are second with nine. The St. Louis Cardinals boast five winners, while the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics both have four.
The Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Braves each have three.
What position has been awarded World Series MVP the most?
Not surprisingly, pitchers have overwhelmingly won the most World Series MVP awards. Of the 71 times the award has been given out, it has gone to a pitcher 29 times.
Third base comes in second at 10 times, outfielders have won nine times, while shortstops have won eight and catchers have won seven. Designated hitters and first basemen have won three times each and a second baseman has won once.
Has the World Series MVP ever been given to more than one player?
Yes, on two occasions the World Series MVP has been awarded to multiple players.
The first instance was in 1981 when the Dodgers beat the Yankees in six games. Third baseman Ron Cey, outfielder Pedro Guerrero and catcher Steve Yeager tied for the award.
In 2001, the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Yankees in seven games, and pitchers Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling were jointly awarded the MVP award.
Has anyone won a World Series MVP for the losing team?
A player on the losing team has been named World Series MVP one time. It came in 1960 when the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Yankees in seven games. That series is famous for Pirates second baseman Bill Mazeroski hitting a game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7.
While Mazeroski was the hero, his counterpart, Yankees second baseman Bobby Richardson, was named MVP of the series. Richard finished the series with a .367 batting average, one home run (a grand slam) and 12 RBIs.
Richardson is the only player from a losing team to win World Series MVP and the only second baseman to earn the honor.
Have any players won World Series MVP multiple times?
Four players have won the World Series MVP on multiple occasions. All have won it twice, no one has ever won it four times.
Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax was the first to accomplish the feat, as he was named MVP of the World series in 1963 and 1965. Cardinals ace Bob Gibson wasn't far behind as he won the honor in 1964 and 1967.
Reggie Jackson earned his nickname Mr. October for a reason. He won World Series MVP for the A's in 1973 and the Yankees in 1977. Shortstop Corey Seager has also done it for two different teams. He accomplished the feat for the Dodgers in 2020 and the Texas Rangers in 2023.