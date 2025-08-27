Announcers Could Only Laugh About José Caballero's Ridiculous Stolen Base
José Caballero leads Major League Baseball with 41 stolen bases and after seeing how easy his latest theft was, you'll understand why.
Caballero was on first based after earning a two-out walk from Nationals reliever Clayton Beeter in the bottom of the seventh on Tuesday night. After watching Beeter throw three pitches to Trent Grisham he took off.
He got such an incredible jump that he actually made it all the way to second before Beeter even threw the pitch. Video of the play barely looks real. What must have been going through first baseman Josh Bell's mind as he pointed at Caballero running to second?
The only way we can tell for certain that the footage wasn't doctored is the combination of the box score and the laughter of the announcers as they watched it happen.
After the game, manager Aaron Boone called his jump on this play, "elite" and joked about his pace maker.
Caballero was aquired by the Yankees at the trade deadline. He has now appeared in 17 games for the team.