Yankees Appear to Send One Last Shot at Josh Naylor in ALCS Clubhouse Celebration
The New York Yankees will represent the American League in the 2024 World Series. After a handful of tightly contested games against the Cleveland Guardians, New York ultimately only needed five games to finish off their side of the bracket. Now, they await the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets in the National League.
Following the game, second baseman Gleyber Torres stood next to designated hitter (and ALCS MVP) Giancarlo Stanton during an interview with YES Network's Meredith Marakovits. Torres, holding the American League trophy, said, "take the baby, take the baby," as he handed the hardware over to Stanton to cradle like a newborn. Stanton rocked the trophy like a baby.
It was hard for fans to not think back to Josh Naylor, who in 2022 rounded the basepaths while giving an aggressive baby-rocking celebration after hitting a home run. Naylor used that celebration often, but not nearly as aggressively as in that moment.
Fans quickly took Stanton and Torres's antics to be a callback to Naylor's celebration from 2022 after the Yankees eliminated him and the Guardians again.
Torres, who forced the runner out at second in 2022 to send the Yankees past the Guardians, rocked the baby on the field.