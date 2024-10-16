Yankees Coach Reveals Anthony Rizzo Prank Calls the Bullpen During Big Games
Anthony Rizzo doesn't seem to let the big moments faze him. In fact, some might suggest that he's a bit too relaxed when the stakes are at their highest.
Among those might be New York Yankees bullpen coach Mike Harkey, who, ahead of ALCS Game 3, detailed some of Rizzo's more hilarious antics.
Harkey was speaking with the YES Network and discussing how the bullpen phone can lead to some tension and how he tries to keep things loose among the pitching staff. That task becomes more difficult when Rizzo is on the other end delivering a prank call.
"Just trying to keep it as loose as I can because I know when the phone rings it becomes a little bit heart-pounding. Especially when Rizzo calls in the fourth inning, like he always does," Harkey said.
"Look, I have to yell at him after every game to stop playing on the phone. But, yeah, he likes to play on the bullpen phone," he added.
A call to the bullpen is often a signifier that things on the mound aren't going to plan. That could lead to some tension as the team needs to have a pitcher readying themselves to enter the game in relief. That doesn't stop Rizzo from having some fun at the expense of Harkey, who has to answer the phone in case it's actually Aaron Boone instructing him to get a pitcher throwing.
Never a dull moment with these Yankees.