Yankees, Giants Losses Trigger Tragic Night in NYC Sports History

It was an unfortunate Monday for New York City fans.

Madison Williams

New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and outfielder Aaron Judge talk during Game 3 of the World Series.
New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and outfielder Aaron Judge talk during Game 3 of the World Series. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
New York City sports fans suffered some big losses on Monday, setting them up for unfortunate sports history. Monday also marked a "sports equinox" when all the major American sports play games on the same day. It's only happened 31 times in history now.

The New York Yankees lost Game 3 of the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers at home. If they lose one more game, then the World Series will go to the Dodgers.

The New York Giants lost on Monday Night Football to the Pittsburgh Steelers, pushing their season record to 2–6.

The New York Knicks lost 110–104 to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home.

Additionally, the New York City FC lost to FC Cincinnati in their MLS matchup.

With all of these four teams losing—MLB, NFL, NBA and MLS—New York City became the first metro area to lose games in all these leagues on the same day, per OptaSTATS.

It was already a rough day for fans of several sports teams in the New York City metropolitan area, and now this record is thrown on top of that. Yikes.

