Yankees, Mets to Play at Yankee Stadium on 25th Anniversary of 9/11
The New York Yankees and New York Mets will play in a very special Subway Series matchup in 2026, per MLB's official schedule reveal for next season, which was released on Tuesday.
Sept. 11, 2026 will mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11. In tribute of the tragic events from a quarter-century ago, the two New York teams will play a game at Yankee Stadium.
The Mets and Yankees did similarly for the 20th anniversary in 2021. That game was played at Citi Field in Queens in front of a soldout crowd, and the Yankees won 8–7.
The Sept. 11 game at Yankee Stadium will be the first of a three-game Subway Series that will run from the 11th through the 13th. The in-state rivals will also play a three-game set at Citi Field from May 15 to 17.
