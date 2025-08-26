SI

Yankees, Mets to Play at Yankee Stadium on 25th Anniversary of 9/11

The Mets and Yankees will play at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 11, 2026.
The New York Yankees and New York Mets will play in a very special Subway Series matchup in 2026, per MLB's official schedule reveal for next season, which was released on Tuesday.

Sept. 11, 2026 will mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11. In tribute of the tragic events from a quarter-century ago, the two New York teams will play a game at Yankee Stadium.

The Mets and Yankees did similarly for the 20th anniversary in 2021. That game was played at Citi Field in Queens in front of a soldout crowd, and the Yankees won 8–7.

The Sept. 11 game at Yankee Stadium will be the first of a three-game Subway Series that will run from the 11th through the 13th. The in-state rivals will also play a three-game set at Citi Field from May 15 to 17.

