Yankees Star Aaron Judge, Wife Samantha Welcome First-Born Child
Aaron Judge has entered the Dad Club.
The New York Yankees slugger announced Wednesday that his first child—named Nora Rose Judge—was born on Jan. 27.
"What an incredible week it's been, can't wait for the memories the three of us make," Judge posted on Instagram.
Judge confirmed that his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, was pregnant back in January. The couple met while attending Linden High School and were married in December 2021.
Judge is coming off a monster 2024 season in which he batted .322/.458/.701 with 58 homers and a career-high 144 RBIs, which was enough to earn his second career AL MVP.
Judge and the Yankees are looking to improve upon their 2024 World Series appearance and take home their first championship since 2009 in the upcoming season. Yankees pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training Feb. 11, and their first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 17.