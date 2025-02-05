SI

Yankees Star Aaron Judge, Wife Samantha Welcome First-Born Child

Aaron Judge has entered the Dad Club.

Tom Dierberger

Aaron Judge batted .322/.458/.701 with 58 homers in 158 games for the Yankees last season.
Aaron Judge batted .322/.458/.701 with 58 homers in 158 games for the Yankees last season. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Judge has entered the Dad Club.

The New York Yankees slugger announced Wednesday that his first child—named Nora Rose Judge—was born on Jan. 27.

"What an incredible week it's been, can't wait for the memories the three of us make," Judge posted on Instagram.

Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge / IG

Judge confirmed that his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, was pregnant back in January. The couple met while attending Linden High School and were married in December 2021.

Judge is coming off a monster 2024 season in which he batted .322/.458/.701 with 58 homers and a career-high 144 RBIs, which was enough to earn his second career AL MVP.

Judge and the Yankees are looking to improve upon their 2024 World Series appearance and take home their first championship since 2009 in the upcoming season. Yankees pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training Feb. 11, and their first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 17.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/MLB