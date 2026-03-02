Jazz Chisholm Jr. Claims Incredible Hole-in-One on 323-Yard Par-4

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is an MLB All-Star but he might want to examine a potential future in golf.

On Monday, the Yankees’ second baseman posted a video to his Instagram account claiming he hit a hole-in-one on a 323-yard par-4 during spring training. Yeah, he went all Happy Gilmore on that course.

Video is posted below:

Par-4 hole-in-one!?!



Yankees second-baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. posted that he made a hole-in-one on a 323yd par-4 yesterday.🤯



(🎥 _jazz3 // IG Story) pic.twitter.com/UlYSxjraut — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) March 2, 2026

If true, that’s pretty unbelievable. We, of course, have no way to verify it, but I’m inclined to believe it, simply because I want to.

Chisholm was on a break from spring training, where, through five games, he is slashing .364/.500/.636 with a home run, three RBIs, and an absurd wRC+ of 191. He should be a huge part of the Yankees’ offense this season after joining the 30-30 club last season with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases. It was the best season of his career, as he posted a wRC+ of 126 and a career-best 4.4 fWAR.

The 28-year-old Bahamas native is set to captain Great Britain’s team during the 2026 World Baseball Classic beginning this week. The Brits are in a loaded Pool B along with the United States, Mexico, Italy, and Brazil. The games will take place at Daikin Park in Houston.

Verducci: Five Obstacles That Could Stop Team USA From Winning the World Baseball Classic

This will be Great Britain’s second appearance in the WBC. The team’s first came in 2023, and they went 1–3 and finished 15th. Chisholm didn’t play in that tournament as the Marlins blocked him from participating because he was recovering from an injury.

Given that he just bombed an ace on a par-4, I’d say he’s healthy this time around.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated