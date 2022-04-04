Yankees' Aaron Boone Explains Why Ender Inciarte Didn't Make Opening Day Roster

TAMPA — Entering spring training, there was a clear path for veteran outfielder Ender Inciarte to break camp with the big-league club.

Sure, it was unlikely. But if Brett Gardner didn't return and Inciarte proved himself in Grapefruit League play, the Yankees could've elected to bring him along as a left-handed hitter and skilled defender for their bench.

On Monday, the chances of that scenario coming to fruition flatlined as Inciarte was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Following New York's 5-2 victory over the Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field, their penultimate exhibition game of the spring, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked why Inciarte fell short.

The consensus from the skipper is that Inciarte was unable to leapfrog other talented assets in his pursuit of a final spot on New York's 28-man roster.

"With Ender, I think the one thing we're seeing is health and we're seeing that show up I feel like in the way he's moving in the outfield which has been kind of a calling card for him, one of the things that he's been great in this league at and why he's had a really good career" Boone said. "He's an elite defender out there and I feel like he's moving really well out there and I think part of that is health. Didn't swing the bat great, but that can happen in spring training. Right now, he's just a little bit behind a couple other guys."

While the Yankees haven't revealed his fate yet, speedster Tim Locastro is still in the running for a spot on New York's Opening Day roster. Utility man (and non-roster invitee) Marwin Gonzalez is also in prime position to make the team. Gonzalez is primarily an infielder, but he can pop over to left field as well, which he showed this spring.

Boone and the Yankees are still trying to decide if they'd like to carry 15 or 16 pitchers. After a shortened spring training—a direct result of MLB's lengthy lockout this winter—pitchers don't have enough time to ramp up before the games start to count.

Bringing along 16 pitchers would give those in the rotation more of a cushion as a stable of arms await in the 'pen, ready to eat up innings.

That's great for the pitching staff, but not ideal for a player like Inciarte—or Locastro and Gonzalez, for that matter—as Boone and the Yankees consider beginning the regular season with a three-man bench. With DJ LeMahieu expected to start the season as New York's fifth outfielder and backup catcher Jose Trevino guaranteed a roster spot, that would leave only one additional hole for a position player.

Inciarte hit .160 (4-for-25) across nine games this spring. He's a former All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner, but as of now, doesn't factor into New York's plans.

"I feel like he would have been a good option and still may be, but felt like he was just behind a couple other people," Boone added.

There's still a chance he can help the team down the road. He'll be competing with other assets in Triple-A if everyone is healthy, though. You can include outfielders like Estevan Florial, Ryan LaMarre and of course Miguel Andújar in that same conversation.

Regardless, the Yankees will begin the year with Joey Gallo, Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge starting in the outfield left to right. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton also figures to make routine appearances in the outfield throughout the season.

