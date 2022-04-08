Skip to main content

Aaron Boone Explains Why He Started DJ LeMahieu Over Gleyber Torres on Opening Day

LeMahieu got the nod at second base, hitting fifth in New York's starting lineup.

NEW YORK — Somebody had to sit.

With five infielders worthy of a start on Opening Day in pinstripes, Yankees manager Aaron Boone had to make what he called a "tough call" when finalizing his Opening Day lineup this week.

In the end, after deliberating with members of the coaching staff, Boone elected to go with DJ LeMahieu at second base, placing Gleyber Torres on the bench for Game 1 of the regular season.

"Just something I've been considering the last I guess couple days leading up to that decision, having some conversations with coaches. Just kind of thinking on it, sleeping on it," Boone said a few hours before first pitch on Friday afternoon. "I wouldn't read that much into it other than that."

Newcomers Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson will hold it down on the left side of the infield while Anthony Rizzo starts at first base. 

Yankees Unveil Opening Day Lineup: Who Starts, Who Sits?

Asked what led him to start LeMahieu, Boone said it was the "right thing to do."

"I want him in the middle of our lineup. Feel like he's in a good place leaving spring training and heading into the season," Boone said. "I feel that way, frankly, about Gleyber, too. And you'll probably see Gleyber in there after today and maybe he has the most important at-bat of the game. Who knows, today, but probably in there the next three, four, five, six days in a row."

Torres hit .294 (10-for-34) in 12 spring training games, crushing three home runs. He's coming off another down year, though, struggling to secure the starting shortstop spot due to his defensive deficiencies. He's expected to play second base this season while backing up Kiner-Falefa at short. 

"I told Gleyber yesterday. He was okay," Boone added. "I'm sure a little disappointed. But again, we had this conversation with the group and making sure that they understand there were going to be some tough decisions along the way. But I think they all understand that it's going to work itself out over time and at its best, it's going to serve each other. It's going to serve them well, because they'll be able to kind of protect each other along the way. Look, there's no doubt there's disappointment, I'm sure, but I think everyone in that room when I brought those guys in a couple of weeks ago is on board, understands and we're all in on this so they'll be okay."

