Yankees Unveil Opening Day Lineup: Who Starts, Who Sits?

Gleyber Torres will begin the 2022 season on the bench with DJ LeMahieu starting at second base.

NEW YORK — It’s that time of year once again.

After a one-day postponement due to inclement weather, the Yankees are set to open the 2022 regular season on Friday afternoon, facing the Boston Red Sox.

With that, we have our first official starting lineup of the season, an order put together by manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees.

Here is the Yankees' starting nine for Friday’s opener:

Josh Donaldson, 3B Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH DJ LeMahieu, 2B Joey Gallo, LF Aaron Hicks, CF Kyle Higashioka, C Isiah Kiner-Falefa

New York will step into the batter’s box against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, the starter the Yankees also faced in their final game in 2021. That, of course, was a loss in the American League Wild Card Game at Fenway Park.

There’s plenty to talk about with this order. Isiah Kiner-Falefa debuting in the No. 9 spot, Kyle Higashioka looking to carry his powerful Grapefruit League numbers into the regular season and Joey Gallo hoping to bounce back from a disappointing first impression in pinstripes.

Beyond those three topics, here are three more storylines from this Opening Day lineup:

Breaking Down the New York Yankees Opening Day Lineup Josh Donaldson leads off, DJ LeMahieu starts at second base and Gleyber Torres begins the season on the bench. Not Gleyber Day Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports We've talked for weeks about which Yankee infielder will sit on Opening Day. Could DJ LeMahieu actually start the season on the bench? As it turns out, it's Gleyber Torres that is the odd man out for Game 1 of the regular season. Torres couldn't quite handle the starting shortstop position last year and will slide back to second base this season. With Josh Donaldson at third, Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop and Anthony Rizzo at first base, LeMahieu gets the nod over Torres. LeMahieu has won three Gold Glove Awards at second base in his illustrious career, bringing a healthy bat to the middle of New York's lineup. Don't think this means Torres won't be playing routinely. Boone has made it clear that there will be reshuffling in the starting lineup throughout the season, a way to manage the Yankees' overloaded infield. Stanton Room Only Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Giancarlo Stanton assured that he’ll play outfield a few times each week this year. At least, that’s the plan. As it turns out, he'll start the season at designated hitter. When Stanton does start in the outfield, he'll probably play right field, pushing Aaron Judge over to center (a spot that Judge has played throughout his career and thoroughly enjoys). If you look back at last season, Stanton seemed to find a groove when he began injecting some days in the outfield into his weekly routine. By Gosh, It’s Josh Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Boone revealed on Thursday that Josh Donaldson will be hitting leadoff in his Yankees debut. When Donaldson was acquired earlier this spring, this would’ve been a surprise. Donaldson has only a few official appearances leading off (you have to go back to his MVP season in 2015 when he was on the Blue Jays). Nonetheless, Boone and the Yankees quickly found a home for the slugger in the order’s No. 1 spot as Donaldson hit leadoff for the majority of spring training.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.