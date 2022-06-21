Albert Abreu Returns to Yankees on Waivers

Abreu was previously sent from the Yankees to the Rangers earlier this spring in the Jose Trevino trade.

Albert Abreu has returned to the Yankees.

Just a few days after the right-hander was designated for assignment by the Royals, New York claimed Abreu off waivers, bringing him back to the organization where he's spent the majority of his professional career.

To make room for Abreu, New York designated right-hander David McKay for assignment. McKay had made only two appearances in a Yankees uniform this season.

The plan for Abreu, according to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media, is to join the team in New York during their series this weekend against the Astros.

Abreu, 26, has bounced around quite a bit this year. The hard-throwing reliever was a key piece in the trade that sent catcher Jose Trevino from the Rangers to the Yankees, forcing Abreu to pack his bags for Texas.

His stint with the Rangers didn't last too long. He appeared in just seven games for the Rangers, missing a chunk of time on the 15-day injured list (with a left ankle sprain).

Eventually, he was designated for assignment and traded from Texas to Kansas City. He pitched in four games with the Royals before he was DFA'd once more.

All told, Abreu has posted a 3.46 ERA in those 11 outings this year. In his career, dating back to his debut with the Yankees during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, Abreu has a 5.12 career ERA over 41 appearances, all in relief.

New York's trade to acquire Trevino already seemed like a fleece for the Yankees. Trevino has been a revelation in pinstripes, contributing effectively on both sides of the ball in a platoon with Kyle Higashioka. Now, New York gets Abreu back as if he never left. The only player that remains in the Rangers organization from that trade is left-hander Robert Ahlstrom, a former seventh-round pick that's currently pitching for Texas' High-A affiliate.

It's unclear at this point how Abreu factors into the equation in New York's bullpen going forward. With Aroldis Chapman, Jonathan Loáisiga, Domingo Germán and Zack Britton all working toward their returns from the injured list, any open spots won't be available for too long. Not to mention the fact that several arms—like Ron Marinaccio, Wandy Peralta and more—have done a tremendous job in recent weeks, holding it down in the 'pen.

