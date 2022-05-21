Aaron Hicks Struggles Hurting Yankees in Big Situations

The Yankees’ strong start to the regular season has brought plenty of bright spots. However, centerfielder Aaron Hicks has been going through a significant rough patch at the plate.

During the Yankees’ 9-6 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, Hicks went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. The 32-year-old is currently in a brutal 2-for-37 slump offensively. He struck out with the bases loaded in the sixth inning on Thursday and has two extra-base hits all season.

Hicks has killed the Yankees in scoring chances this year, going 3-for-23 with runners in scoring position.

“I thought today and [Wednesday], there was a little bit of pressing,’’ Aaron Boone told reporters on Thursday. “It’s wanting it bad and feeling it. We have to get him going. He was a little frustrated [Thursday] as the result of wanting it too bad. You have to strike a balance. We’ll support him and work to get him there.”

According to Boone, Hicks “just hasn’t been making really good contact.”

The Yankees’ skipper has acknowledged Hicks’ ability to control the strike zone, however, the centerfielder has drawn one total walk across 28 plate appearances this season.

Despite Hicks’ immense struggles, slashing .196/.331/.237 with a .568 OPS in 34 games, the Yankees have still managed to produce the best record in baseball at 28-10. This has allowed them to be more patient with Hicks. But if his struggles persist, he will not only lose playing time, but could find himself losing his spot on the roster as well.

The Yankees still owe Hicks $29.5 million across the next three seasons. Since signing a seven-year, $70 million extension with the team prior to the 2019 season, Hicks has appeared in just 179 games because of several injuries. New York is hoping he can figure things out, so they do not have to eat the rest of his contract. Luckily, the team’s hot start has given Hicks more rope to get back on track.

