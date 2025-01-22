Alex Rodriguez Addresses Yankees Hall of Fame Inductees After Falling Short Again
The Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 results were revealed on January 21, and two former New York Yankees players earned immortalization in Cooperstown, New York.
These two players were CC Sabathia and Ichiro Suzuki.
While these two were more than deserving of this massive honor, they weren't the only former Yankees players on the ballot. Longtime Yankees infielder Alex Rodriguez — who tallied three AL MVP awards, 696 home runs, 3,115 hits, 14 All-Star Game appearances, and a 2009 World Series championship with New York — was on the ballot for a fourth consecutive year.
Alas, while Rodriguez set a personal best by making it on 37.1% of ballots, that still falls very short of the 75% threshold required to earn Hall of Fame induction.
Of course, despite Rodriguez arguably being one of the best hitters in baseball history, his violating baseball’s performance-enhancing drugs (PED) policy during his playing career is what's keeping him out of Cooperstown. And unless a major (and unexpected) change in thinking occurs among voters in the next six years, he'll forever be left out.
But that didn't stop A-Rod from sending heartwarming messages about Sabathia and Ichiro on social media Tuesday.
"Congratulations to Ichiro Suzuki on being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame! Without a doubt one of the greatest pure hitters I've ever seen," Rodriguez wrote on X with a photo of the two celebrating together.
".@CC_Sabathia is one of the best teammates ever! We became a championship team when he joined our roster in 2009.
"Congratulations on being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame big guy! Well deserved," Rodriguez added on X of Sabathia with two photos of them.
It doesn't sound like A-Rod is bitter about not receiving the required vote once again this year. But that may be because he knew not to expect to.